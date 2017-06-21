Most Popular

2 Karen Handel Has a Long History of Suppressing Votes

4 Trump Is Playing Into the Hands of the Saudi Regime

Nobody forced Ossoff to dismiss single payer, or held a gun to his head and made him use dog-whistle language about “both parties in Washington” wasting taxpayer dollars. Those messages weren’t aimed at Georgia voters; they were aimed at funders, like the supposed pragmatists at the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee who stiffed James Thompson in Kansas and spent a paltry $340,000 on Rob Quist’s race in Montana, but lavished millions on Ossoff’s equally doomed campaign. Ready to Fight Back? Sign Up For Take Action Now Sign Up

So no, I’m not sorry he lost. The Tea Party didn’t take over the Republican Party—and rise to national power—by celebrating the victories of its adversaries. And in the struggle for control—or if you want to be poetic, for “the soul”—of the Democratic Party, we need to be clear not just on what we stand for, but on who stands against us. Corporate Democrats and the whole corrupt culture of consultants who suck the life and drain the principles out of any progressive movement need to be fought, not “friended”—even on Facebook. We don’t all have to agree on everything—our diversity is a source of strength, not just demographically but also in the issues we lift up and the tactics we use. But we have to agree on some core set of issues that includes racial justice, environmental justice, economic justice, access to health care—including safe and legal abortion—as well as access to higher education, the freedom to practice solidarity at work, and the right to love whomever we choose.

That is what liberation means. And as the activist Waleed Shahid points out, it is also smart politics. After all, the opposing strategy was summed up succinctly by one of its chief architects, Chuck Schumer, who last July infamously boasted, “For every blue-collar Democrat we lose in western Pennsylvania, we will pick up two moderate Republicans in the suburbs in Philadelphia, and you can repeat that in Ohio and Illinois and Wisconsin.” We saw how that worked out.

By “repeating the mistakes of 2016 and expecting different results” says Shahid, Democrats risk turning off the vast majority of the party base who failed to turn out last November. Jon Ossoff’s defeat is just the latest evidence that simply being against Donald Trump isn’t enough. To win Democrats need to tell voters what they’re for—and to do that effectively, they need to stop running scared and let progressives, who don’t need focus groups or consultants to know what we’re for, take the lead.