You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

More than 25,000 Chicago teachers are entering their fourth day of strikes today after negotiations with city officials this weekend failed to reach a deal. Their demands echo those of teachers who’ve taken to the streets over the past two years in West Virginia, Oklahoma, Arizona, and California, calling for better pay, increases in school funding and support staff, and smaller class sizes. Ad Policy

Now’s the time to support public education. This week’s Take Action Now gives you three ways to fight for a real investment in our children’s futures.

Take Action Now gives you three meaningful actions you can take each week whatever your schedule. You can sign up here to get these actions and more in your inbox every Tuesday.

NO TIME TO SPARE?

Recent cuts to the federal education budget have left schools across the country struggling to provide the resources that teachers need to teach. Use the National Education Association’s e-mail template to tell your senators to pass the 2020 education appropriations bill passed by the House to restore adequate school funding. Then, scroll down to tell your congressional representatives to pass the Keep Our PACT Act, which would ensure that Congress upholds its obligation to fully fund programs assisting students with disabilities.

GOT SOME TIME?

Going into the 2020 presidential election, it’s important to know where the candidates stand on public education. Check out Education Votes’ candidate comparison and watch the candidates respond to questions from educators. If you don’t see your question being answered, submit one to the candidates.

READY TO DIG IN?

Teachers successfully pushed several states to increase state revenue funding when they walked out of their classrooms in 2018. But in many states, this funding remains well below 2008 levels. Check out the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities’ report on state education funding and EdBuild’s list of states’ policies to learn how your state is doing and connect with a local education advocacy organization (or a local chapter of a national organization, like Stand for Children) to see how you can get involved in imploring your local legislators to push for renewed investment in public education.