Ready to join the resistance? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three actions every Tuesday.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

“We won’t reform anything until we first reform the way we finance our political campaigns. As long as special interests dominate campaigns, they will dominate legislation as well. Until we abolish soft money, Americans will never have a government that works as hard for them as it does for the special interests.”

Ad Policy

—John McCain, 1999

The wisest response to most mentions of “bipartisanship” is to run screaming from the room. More often than not, “bipartisan” projects involve a collapse of conscience into the corrupt center where the demands of the billionaire class are invariably met.

But it does not have to be that way. We know from the work of John McCain and Russ Feingold on the issue of campaign-finance reform that partisans from opposite ends of the ideological spectrum can come together with the purpose of upsetting the calculations of the elites who have made it their business to control our politics and our governance.

When Feingold was elected to the Senate in 1992, McCain had just finished his first term in the chamber. The senator from Arizona was not identified as a reformer—in fact, his reputation had been tarnished by the 1989 “Keating Five” scandal. He understood, as he would explain some years later, that “The people whom I serve believe that the means by which I came to office corrupt me.” And he said: “That shames me.” “Americans will never have a government that works as hard for them as it does for the special interests.” —John McCain

To address that shame, and the broader shame of our money-drenched politics, the Arizonan needed a partner from across the aisle. He chose the newly elected senator from Wisconsin. Feingold told NPR: “He just called me up out of the blue. He said, ‘You seem to have a good record. Would you like to work with me?’ And I said ‘yeah.’ So I never knew exactly why he chose that moment to do it, but he did.”