Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones represents the worst of 21st century sports ownership. He has accrued wealth through fleecing the public and thinks that makes him a genius. He thinks he knows more about football than anyone in the room by virtue of his bank account, no matter how many gobsmacking mistakes on his record. He’s the kind of person who truly seems to think that he doesn’t merely own a franchise but the players. Ad Policy

Coming on the heels of his team’s nail-biting loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Jones addressed reporters on the topic of player protests.

Speaking for the entire organization, Jones decreed, “If we are disrespecting the flag then we won’t play. Period. We’re going to respect the flag and I’m going to create the perception of it.”

Yes, he wants to coerce his players to respect the flag and anthem, as a tribute to freedom. Jones has no right do to this from a legal and labor – let alone a moral – perspective, yet he is undeterred.

This has thrilled Donald Trump, to whom Jones handed a million dollars last year for his “inauguration committee,” because it aligns with Trump’s efforts to demonize black athletes for attempting to raise awareness about police brutality and racial inequality by kneeling or raising a fist while the song plays. Jones said he didn’t realize until talking to Trump that the rule book prevents players from taking a knee – and if you believe that, there aren’t boots in Texas thick enough to get you through the cow pasture.

Only the most myopic understand that this is not about the flag. It’s about a craven politician trying to distract people from a train wreck of a presidency and a sports owner driven to coerce obedience among the players he refers to as his “boys.”

Even if the pundits won’t acknowledge that, it is crystal clear enough for the players who have had to have numerous team meetings this week to “clear the air” about Jones comments. Ironically, the Cowboys last year didn’t have anyone on their roster that was part of any kind of kneeling. But Jones’ words have turned this into a discussion not about police brutality, but their own self-respect. Current Issue View our current issue