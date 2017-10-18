Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

Jeff Sessions is a liar. Ad Policy

As President Trump’s nominee to serve as Attorney General of the United States, the veteran senator from Alabama and early supporter of Trump’s presidential bid was asked by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee if he had met with Russian officials during the course of the 2016 campaign. He claimed that he had not done so—in response to a written question from the senior Democrat on the Committee, Vermont’s Patrick Leahy, and then under questioning from Minnesota Senator Al Franken.

Those were lies.

Unfortunately, they worked. Sessions’s nomination was endorsed by the Judiciary Committee, and he was quickly confirmed to serve as the nation’s chief law-enforcement officer. Related Article Honor the Constitution by Impeaching Jeff Sessions John Nichols

After Sessions took charge of the Department of Justice, it was revealed that he had met with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the course of the campaign; that he had, in fact, met more than once with the ambassador.

Sessions was outed as a liar. Because he had lied to senators during the course of the confirmation process, he was accused of perjuring himself. There were calls for his resignation.

The Attorney General was in hot water. He dialed the controversy down by announcing that he would recuse himself from any involvement with investigations of Russian involvement with the Trump campaign and the 2016 election. Then it was revealed that Sessions had been intimately involved in the machinations that led to Trump’s firing of FBI director James Comey, whose oversight of investigations into the Russian matter had by all accounts unnerved the president. Current Issue View our current issue

Sessions had lied not just about his contacts with the Russians. He had lied about recusing himself.