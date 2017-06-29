Most Popular

4 Gun Sales Are Plummeting and Trump Wants to Help

The Nation is reader-supported. Donate today to fund more reporting like this. Donate

Chaffetz also supported Republican-initiated budget cuts to pay for security at United States embassies. When asked about it by CNN’s Soledad O’Brien after the Benghazi attack, he replied he “absolutely” voted for them, adding, “Look we have to make priorities and choices in this country.”

In fact, Chaffetz’s appears most fond of tough choices when he’s not the one footing the bill. According to reporting by Lee Fang at The Intercept, Chaffetz’s political action committee paid for his Verizon phone bills and for a $738 purchase at the Apple Store last year.

As it turns out, Chaffetz has long had a housing fixation. As soon as he arrived in Washington as a newbie Congressman, he all but immediately stashed a cot in his office. “I will save $1,500 a month doing this,” he told CNN. “I get paid a very handsome salary, no doubt about it, but you know I’ve got expenses and a future for my kids and my family, too.” Soon he was hosting cot-side talks with constituents on the Internet. By the next election cycle, the Utah media was openly talking about the political mileage Chaffetz’s parsimoniousness resulted in. “The cot was worth every penny,” claimed KUER, a Utah public radio station. “It bought the freshman Republican free publicity and shortly after, a brighter spotlight.”

That’s not to say Chaffetz doesn’t have a point. According to Open Secrets, the median net worth of member of Congress is in the seven figures. But it’s more than a stretch to attribute that to the ever-increasing cost of housing in Washington, D.C. It seems more likely the number of millionaires in Congress can be explained by the United States’ dismal campaign finance system, which encourages runs by self-funded candidates. Chaffetz, with a net worth in the six figures, is worth less than the typical member of Congress. Surrounded by millionaires, it’s all but natural he would feel poor. This, in the end, is one of the many problems of the 1 percent society we all live in. Norms are defined ever upward, leaving well-off people convinced they are struggling. That, in turn, leads to a lack of perspective of the sort that would allow someone like Chaffetz to turn housing into a multi-year political stunt, while all too many are truly in need of a bed—or healthcare. Never mind them, Chaffetz is all but saying in this interview, what about me and mine?

In the meantime, Chaffetz, whose last day in Congress is June 30, is already making sure he never need to sleep on a cot again. Fox News announced Wednesday he would be joining the network as a contributor, and he says he plans to go out on the speaking circuit, join a number of corporate boards, and consult with technology companies.