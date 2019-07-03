On May 9, Nation strikes correspondent Jane McAlevey delivered the keynote address at the Winnipeg 1919 General Strike Centenary Conference, in Manitoba, Canada. The four-day conference lifted up the history of Canada’s largest general strike, and examined strategies for worker power. In her speech McAlevey lays out a plan to build towards a new round of general strikes, and weaves together the urgent need to address radical income and power inequality with the climate crisis. She discusses key aspects of the recent Los Angeles teachers strike as evidence that strikes where 100 percent of workers walk out, with deep community engagement, are crucial in this era of highly skewed politics. Ad Policy

