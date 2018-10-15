On October 16, 1968, John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their black-gloved fists in a political demonstration against racism on the 200 meter medal stand at the Mexico City Olympics. Now, on the 50th anniversary of that iconic, indelible moment, Dr. John Carlos sat down with us for a rare interview about his journey.
Dave Zirin: It’s been 50 years. As you’ve traveled around this year, what has the response been like?
Dr. John Carlos: It has been overwhelmingly positive. In my talks I’ve been trying to spark people into becoming active in the process of being a human being in this society. I’ve been using this anniversary moment not just to talk about the past, but to try to prepare people for the present and the future. But that’s been the case for all of these past 50 years. I’ve been trying to make people realize that I’ve been raising my fist every day for 50 years. But I cannot do it by myself. I’ve been challenging every audience to step up and to take the initiative to make change within society. Do it for the next generation. You have to be willing to give up your life to make a life for them. And it’s your responsibility as adults to make it a better life for the next that comes along. So I’ve been encouraging people—this year and for 50 years—to step up to the plate and leave their fears in the box.
DZ: Could you have ever imagined, 50 years ago, as you were leaving Mexico City to boos, jeers, and media attacks, that you would get this kind of response in 2018?
JC: I knew it was coming. I had no doubt that it was coming. When you shock somebody, like we did on that medal stand, they go into a panic-type situation because they’ve never experienced being shocked. But once people get over the initial shock, the average people, the grassroots people, the people that understand, relax enough to realize what we did. I had faith that would happen 50 years ago and I see it today. I just did a talk in Topeka, Kansas. That’s a red state. I had 2,000 people rush to be in the audience to hear me speak. Out of the 2,000, I would say 700 or 800 of them must’ve been high-school students, the majority white. I was impressed that those parents in the red state allowed their kids to hear my speech. So it makes me realize that what I’ve been saying over the years has started to resonate with people, regardless of what their ethnic background is. I think everyone is looking for some sort of relief in the way that we’ve been living our lives on this planet.