On October 16, 1968, John Carlos and Tommie Smith raised their black-gloved fists in a political demonstration against racism on the 200 meter medal stand at the Mexico City Olympics. Now, on the 50th anniversary of that iconic, indelible moment, Dr. John Carlos sat down with us for a rare interview about his journey. Ad Policy

Dave Zirin: It’s been 50 years. As you’ve traveled around this year, what has the response been like?

Dr. John Carlos: It has been overwhelmingly positive. In my talks I’ve been trying to spark people into becoming active in the process of being a human being in this society. I’ve been using this anniversary moment not just to talk about the past, but to try to prepare people for the present and the future. But that’s been the case for all of these past 50 years. I’ve been trying to make people realize that I’ve been raising my fist every day for 50 years. But I cannot do it by myself. I’ve been challenging every audience to step up and to take the initiative to make change within society. Do it for the next generation. You have to be willing to give up your life to make a life for them. And it’s your responsibility as adults to make it a better life for the next that comes along. So I’ve been encouraging people—this year and for 50 years—to step up to the plate and leave their fears in the box.

DZ: Could you have ever imagined, 50 years ago, as you were leaving Mexico City to boos, jeers, and media attacks, that you would get this kind of response in 2018?