During Russia's extended Christmas holidays, in a town near Moscow, an unemployed man stabbed his potential employer for political reasons during a friendly meal. The employer, who owns a gas station, said that Russians live poorly because of low productivity—that is, a US worker has to work 30 minutes to earn enough to buy a bottle of the people's favorite drink, while it takes 2.5 hours in Russia. This incident did not make the national newspapers or TV, and fortunately, everyone survived. This article was translated by Antonina W. Bouis.

People began talking about such politically motivated incidents in 2014, as soon as the anti-West propaganda campaign began in the mass media in connection with the conflict in eastern Ukraine—there were at least two deaths resulting from drunken brawls between “patriots” and “cosmopolites.” But then these issues were somehow forgotten.

But facts are facts—many Russian citizens seem to be losing the ability to have a normal discussion about politics, our society, and the world outside Russia, even in our long-standing ironic mode. This is worrying.

It is worrying that completely literate people, competent in their own spheres, are inundating one another with filth on social media just because they do not agree on specific issues. The issues are varied—raising children, abortions, Crimea, Putin, Trump, prices or housing taxes—it doesn’t seem to matter.

The level of ferocity of these exchanges, and the complete absence of political correctness, is off the scale, making you question the mental health of the opponents.

Another side of the issue is the total absence of any reaction not only on the part of the authorities, but also of people in show business and business in general, to criticism in the media. As Lidia Grafova, a legend of Russian journalism who spent the last 25 years fighting for the rights of migrants to Russia from countries of the former USSR, noted astutely of those in positions of power: “In response to freedom of speech, they apply freedom of listening,” that is, they do not want to hear anything that journalists and human rights activists have to say.

This is happening in a country where censorship has been illegal for the last 25 years, where freedom of speech is a constitutional right—the victory of perestroika and the realization of the long-held aspiration of intellectuals and writers, who dreamed of freedom for almost 300 years!