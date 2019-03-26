EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week we cross-post an excerpt from Katrina vanden Heuvel’s column at the WashingtonPost.com. Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.

Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter. The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can take each week.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits. Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

When the news broke late Friday that special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election was over, it immediately consumed the national media’s attention. Mueller’s findings should be released to the public in full, but initial reports suggest some outlets’ years-long obsession with “Russiagate” could be one of the biggest media failures since the run-up to the Iraq War—which is one of many reasons that last week’s anniversary of the invasion of Iraq demands further reflection. Ad Policy

March 19 marked 16 years since George W. Bush launched the war in Iraq, a blunder that proved even more catastrophic than many of its opponents anticipated at the time. Today, it is widely accepted that the war was a mistake; even President Trump campaigned against it, albeit untruthfully, in 2016. But as a country, we still have not fully reckoned with the war’s enduring consequences. As we fight to prevent future debacles under the current administration, it’s critical that we not lose sight of the costs of our past decisions—or the lack of accountability for the extraordinary damage they caused.

For the past eight years, researchers at the Costs of War Project at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs have been documenting the toll of America’s post-9/11 conflicts. Their vital work shows the wars’ devastating human, economic and political costs.

Read the full text of Katrina’s column here.