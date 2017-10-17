Most Popular

What Hurricane Maria has done for us boricuas, here or there, acá o allá, is to make our reality, our surreality, a self-evident truth: We are not created equal. Many non–Puerto Ricans may not know our citizenship status, but we, the products of the US colonial venture that began with the “Spanish-American War,” cannot hide from it. The name of that war may erase us, but our bodies, our stories, cannot. This past March was the 100th Anniversary of the Jones Act of 1917, the federal law that made us into US citizens from that moment forward. Within months, Puerto Rican men were drafted to serve in World War I—but, don’t worry, we’ve been assured this was just a coincidence.

Puerto Ricans have served in every war since then, been drafted and volunteered. I am a product of this history. My parents followed one of the few paths out of poverty available in Puerto Rico in the early ’60s; Dad joined the Army. I was born in the Canal Zone of Panama (which I thought meant I could never run for president, until John McCain did so). Just days after I was born, the Army sent my mother, two older brothers, and me back to Puerto Rico and Dad to Vietnam for his second tour of duty there as an infantryman. He experienced the horrors of that war on the front lines. He almost had to go a third time, until a letter-writing campaign of Puerto Rican wives to our resident commissioner in Washington, which my mother co-organized, helped alert Washington to what a formal investigation of the Congressional Black Caucus proved true—that black and Latino soldiers in my dad’s battalion, and across the country, were getting third orders to go to Vietnam, when many of their white counterparts had not yet gone once.

From the third grade until I left for college, we lived on the island but on the US Army base there, Ft. Buchanan. It wasn’t until I came to the states that I realized I knew so much minutiae about the United States but so little of its soul. My third grade teacher Mrs. Hiebel, read chapters of Little House on the Prairie after recess every day. We sang songs of the miner Forty-Niners in music class. Other high schools in Puerto Rico didn’t have pep rallies and homecoming kings and queens, or marching bands and cheerleaders. Our simulacra were intense. It was like Rydell High, only Cha Cha wasn’t the only Latina in the school. We almost all were. Boricuas, we all pledged allegiance to the flag (the US one, of course) every morning. Current Issue View our current issue

High school was the first chance I had to study Puerto Rico’s place in the story of Latin America. It was then I learned about the Jones Acts, the one of 1917 that granted citizenship and the one of 1920 that restricted the island from receiving in its ports any non-US vessels. Most of what I learned was not in history class but in Spanish, taught by Missis Higuera, a product of the Cuban diaspora, one of the many who fled that island when its revolution turned Stalinist but who also avoided the right-wing utopia the exiles in Miami were seeking to build. It was with her that I first devoured Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude. I didn’t read it so much as ingest it; to this day I have the first and last lines committed to memory. And, although El Gabo wrote about Colombia, the fictional town of Macondo’s complex relationship to Spanish formal colonialism and the United States’ more modern form of the same practice, has always felt familiar. ¿Como andan las cosas en Macondo? That’s how we greet each other, my friend Ileana and I. She, unlike me, made her life on the island after graduation from our elite Eastern college. She is there now, dealing with life after the storm that has changed everything.

A brief moment of lucidity: Trump slipped on his trip to the territory when he acknowledged that the calamity facing the island before Hurricane Maria—its crushing public debt—had to be “wiped out.” Puerto Rico bonds plunged as US investors, who bet big on my people’s misery, panicked. Of course, the White House quickly walked back the Trump’s rare and inconvenient truth. Many of us rushed to say, Hey, wait a minute, we agree with the president! No take-backsies! But, alas, our island is governed not by brief moments of lucidity but by long-term insanity: a colonial board, established in bipartisan fashion by the comically named PROMESA bill (it promised little and has delivered less). Since its passage, the governor elected by the people is but a puppet, submitting budgets for approval to an appointed junta that includes bankers whose institutions helped create the island’s financial mess. For those unfamiliar with the not-yet-on-Broadway Wall Street Story of Puerto Rico, a synopsis of the musical Lin-Manuel Miranda has yet to write:

Act I. Wall Street banks and bond salesmen lure the Puerto Rican government into taking on $74 billion in debt, much of it likely illegally incurred (but we can’t know for sure because the junta and the conservative governor have refused to audit the debt). Municipal bonds on the island are triple-tax free so extremely attractive. Also, federal law forbids island municipalities (unlike US cities) from declaring bankruptcy. So the stage is set for a completely captive audience: the Puerto Rican masses who will have to pay up.

Act II. Vulture hedge-fund managers started speculating on this debt, buying it for pennies on the dollar and demanding repayment in full. They did the same thing in Argentina and Greece. In Wall Street alchemy, you can always squeeze blood from a stone.

Act III. Then politicians on the island and in Congress used government to create an undemocratic austerity crusade intent on destroying public assets and driving down wages, causing widespread suffering—all to pay back the banks and hedge funds. Blood from a stone.

Trump not only walked back that moment of lucidity, now he is back to playing the abusive father, threatening to abandon the island, so full of ingrates, personified by the Mayor of San Juan, that very Nasty Woman.

Surreal? Or, perhaps, magically real. García Márquez famously described his work not as fantasy but as an accurate depiction of a hemisphere’s history where magic and reason live together, dance tightly, like a bolero. I think of our history and our story, of the one hundred years since we’ve been citizens. I am terrified that, while the right has a well-developed shock doctrine, our side has none. Is the militarization of the island’s recovery a good thing? What does it set us up for? I cannot care, my people need food. Will Elon Musk’s promise of a new electric grid turn the island green, but privatized? I cannot care, my people are powerless; they need power. I cannot care but do, deeply. I see the future, and I worry, deeply.

The exodus from the island will continue and resorts will buy up land, making Puerto Rico a playground for the rich, like so many other small places in the Caribbean. In moments of panic, I remember the final words of García Márquez’s masterpiece: Porque las estirpes condenadas a cien años de soledad, no tenían una segunda oportunidad sobre la faz de la tierra. “Because races condemned to one hundred years of solitude did not have a second opportunity on face of the earth.” Boricuas, aquí y allá, whether we are the pious types or not, have taken to prayer. May This Not Be So.