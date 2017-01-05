Most Popular

“Of course, there will always be people out, enjoying the city and the nightlife,” remarks Doğan, a restaurant manager in the nearby Ortaköy neighborhood, just a few streets away from the site of the attack. “But it has been far less crowded around here. More and more people are staying home, just to be careful.”9

Istanbul has not always been this way. Forget about the outdated romanticism about a crossroads between east and west. The reality is that relatively relaxed entry requirements have made Istanbul a home for many people that find it difficult to live or travel elsewhere. Hundreds of thousands of tourists and business people come through the city every year, for everything from sight-seeing, shopping, and business to hair transplants, religious tourism, and concerts. And then, of course, there’s the nightlife.10

While other European capitals may carry Istanbul's allure, none boast its accessibility—and thus its diversity. Israelis, Lebanese, and Iranians eat at the same dinner table. Syrian, Iraqi, and Afghan refugees exchange stories about starting new businesses in the city. Turkish, Arabic, Farsi, English, Greek, German, and other languages overlap in the same streets on a daily basis.11 The stakes are higher now than ever.

For Istanbul’s well-heeled visitors, the Reina only contributes to this image. Billed as one of the trendiest clubs in town, it is a place where alcohol is served liberally and popular DJs spin new music, attracting a celebrity crowd of everyone from Turkish footballers to Bollywood producers and Hollywood celebrities, as well as anyone who presents themselves as elite enough to be in their presence. It is one of the ultimate places in Istanbul to see and be seen, with its intriguing and eclectic crowd, and nights notoriously starting well after midnight and lasting until the sun rises over the Bosphorus.12

Most importantly, it is a place where people from around the world—and, importantly, across the Middle East—can escape the chaos of the region, set aside their differences, and celebrate the same holidays, dancing to the same music, under the same roof. On New Year's Eve, it is where Lebanese, Israeli, Iraqi, German, Syrian, Tunisian, and many other citizens were injured and killed by the same attacker. It is where their blood began to pool together on the same floor.13

Over the past year, the Turkish authorities have worked consistently to improve their reputation for being lax when it comes to security, particularly along the country’s porous southern border, an infamous corridor for foreign fighters traveling to Syria to join the Islamic State. In addition to tightening border security, including building a partial wall along the stretches most often penetrated by jihadists, the Turkish military has become increasingly involved in fighting the Islamic State, in both Syria and Iraq. Most recently, they have intensified their operations in the Syrian town of Al-Bab, where authorities believe the Reina attack was planned.15

Despite Turkey’s attempts to contain the ISIS threat, the psychological impact of yet another massive terrorist attack in Istanbul, after a year of more frequent smaller-scale attacks, is palpable. It’s eerily quiet. Even though the city is known for its traffic-choked streets, it is oddly easy to get around. Few people are in the streets, and the waterfront restaurants, usually packed, have mostly empty chairs.16

“Look around you, almost no one is out, and to tell the truth, I don’t want to be here either,” says Ayşe, one of the street vendors in the Ortaköy neighborhood. “I’m afraid because of the attack, and I’m more afraid when I don’t see people. The situation is very bad.”17

Last year, tourism in Istanbul declined by 40 percent due to the security situation, gravely impacting local vendors like Ayşe, whose income often depends on tourist revenue.18

“I hope it was just a bad start to a better year,” she says with a smile. “Tomorrow will be better. Happy new year.”