Israel Detained This Palestinian-American Student—Now She’s Challenging the State in Court
This isn’t the first time Israel has denied entry to a prospective student, but Lara Alqasem is the first to challenge it—a move that could force the state to define who, exactly, counts as a supporter of BDS.
On the humid evening of October 2, University of Florida graduate Lara Alqasem landed in Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.
Before she could enter the country, where the 22-year-old had been granted a student visa to pursue a master’s degree in human rights and transitional justice at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Israeli border officials took her aside. They had typed Alqasem’s name into Canary Mission, a shadowy, right-wing website that tracks pro-Palestinian students and professors on American college campuses. The database listed Alqasem as the president of UF’s Students for Justice in Palestine during the 2016–17 academic year and showed that she had an event that called for a boycott of Sabra Hummus.
That was enough for Israeli officials to deny her entry to the country, despite her visa, and detain her. Israel says she is free to return to the United States. She has remained in detention for the past two weeks, initially being denied access to the bathroom, food, and her Epipen, as well as her computer and cell phone. She has not been allowed to speak to the press.
But despite her access to lawyers being restricted, Alqasem has challenged the Israeli state’s deportation order, making her the first student to do so.
Alqasem had planned to learn Hebrew and become immersed in the culture of the region where her grandparents, who are Palestinian, lived decades ago. On October 4, however, an Israeli judge ruled she would be deported to London, after initially ordering a stay of execution. Alqasem appealed the ruling to a Tel Aviv District Court; on October 8, the district court rejected Alqasem’s appeal. On October 17, her case will be heard by Israel’s Supreme Court, which will make the final decision.
This isn’t the first time Israel has denied entry to a prospective student. In July this year, Israel deported Ariel Gold, the national co-director of Code Pink, an international organization that advocates for justice in Palestine. Gold had gone to pursue Jewish studies, like Alqasem, at Hebrew University. Also like Alqasem, Gold reportedly had been granted a student visa before traveling to Israel.
But unlike Alqasem, Gold is Jewish and has the right of return granted by Israel to all Jews—meaning that though Gold will likely not be granted a student visa again, she may be able to return as a citizen. Activists say that Alqasem could be banned from Israel for 10 years or the rest of her life, depending on the outcome of her case.
And while students have been denied entry before—for example Nerdeen Kiswani, a 21-year-old student at CUNY Staten Island and Hunter College in New York City who in July 2015 was questioned on her involvement with Students for Justice in Palestine and ultimately denied entry—Alqasem is the first to challenge the Israeli state’s deportation order. “She’s moving forward and challenging some of the oppressive policies of the Israeli state,” said Cody O’Rourke, an activist with Holy Land Trust, a social-justice organization based in the West Bank. “A lot of people have been denied entry, but they haven’t gone through the process of financially getting a lawyer or been willing to face days in detention.”