ISIL fighters derive from the Sunni branch of Islam, but their murderous ideology contradicts key tenets of the Sunni tradition. Strongly Shiite Iran is giving help to the fight against ISIL in both Syria and Iraq.

The video released of the parliament attack by ISIL shows one of the terrorists saying, "Oh, Sunni people in Iran, don't you feel the pain from those shackles that are tied around your wrists and ankles?" He called on them to launch assaults on Shiites wherever they gathered. This ISIL strategy of promoting sectarian hatred is unlikely to be fruitful in Iran, since the country's urban populations are overwhelmingly Shiite, while the small Sunni populations live in distant rural provinces. The Sunni Baluch terrorist organization, Jundallah or the Army of God, has carried out several operations over the past decade, including mosque bombings and assassinations, but has been less active in recent years.

Iran’s national guard, the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps, which vowed to roll up the terrorist cell that committed the attack, said that reactionary, terrorist-supporting regimes in the region were behind it. This phrase referred to Saudi Arabia. Saudi Foreign Minister Adil al-Jubeir strenuously denied the accusation.

The Tehran strikes took place against the backdrop of an intense regional crisis, in which Saudi Arabia is leading an effort to isolate Iran. Riyadh considers its war on the Houthi-led government of northern Yemen to be a proxy war with Iran, though, in fact, the Yemen struggle is mostly about local issues. As another part of that policy, Riyadh and its allies have cut off Qatar diplomatically and economically, denying Qatar air-landing rights and even halting overland truck traffic that brings food to the small Gulf emirate. They allege that Qatar’s support for the fundamentalist Muslim Brotherhood and its desire to keep diplomatic lines open to Iran equate to a support for terrorism. President Trump supported this anti-Qatar campaign and its rationale in tweets earlier this week:

So good to see the Saudi Arabia visit with the King and 50 countries already paying off. They said they would take a hard line on funding… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

…extremism, and all reference was pointing to Qatar. Perhaps this will be the beginning of the end to the horror of terrorism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2017

In a phone call to the Emir of Qatar late Wednesday, Trump seemed to back off his harsh condemnation of Qatar.

Iranian suspicions of Saudi Arabia’s intentions have been raised not only by the blockade of Qatar but also by statements made in the past month by senior Saudi officials. Foreign Minister Jubeir said Tuesday that “Iran must be punished” for its intervention in the region. Iran’s backing for the governments in Baghdad, Damascus, and Beirut have led to the defeat of Saudi clients in those countries and weakened Saudi hegemony.

Last month, Deputy Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman said that he feared the kingdom was being targeted by a militant, Shiite Iran, asserting, “We know we are a main target of Iran,” and adding, “We are not waiting until there becomes a battle in Saudi Arabia, so we will work so that it becomes a battle for them in Iran and not in Saudi Arabia.”

Intentionally or not, those words took on a sinister cast as of Wednesday’s sanguinary onslaughts.