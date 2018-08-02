Katha Pollitt is not happy with leftists’ calling Trump a “fascist”—maybe there’s a better term for his attacks on democracy, which have a lot in common with authoritarian leaders in Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Hungary, Poland, and other places. The foundation for all of them: austerity, pushed by the big banks and right-wing parties, which creates the economic anxiety that fuels racism and anti-immigrant sentiment. Ad Policy

Plus: Left politics can win all over the country, not just in New York City and Chicago and LA—that’s what Mike Lux says, he’s a longtime strategist for the progressive movement and Democratic candidates.

Also: Jonathan Gold, who died on July 21, was the first food writer to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism. He wrote, not about high-end restaurants, but about mom-and-pop places in immigrant neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Harold Meyerson of The American Prospect, talks about the significance of Gold’s writing about immigrants and their food in the Age of Trump.

