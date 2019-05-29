This week we speak to Lyndsey D’Arcangelo of the Athletic WNBA and the Athletic Buffalo about the start of the WNBA season. We talk about the sport’s rising popularity, the ongoing labor fight, as well as give predictions on how this upcoming season will shake out. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about the sketchy partnership between LeBron James and Walmart as well as a Just Stand Up Award for Allyson Felix and a Just Sit Down for Mark Emmert and the NCAA. All this and more on this week’s show!

Lyndsey D’Arcangelo

Twitter: @darcangel21

Zirin

LeBron James’s Partnership With Walmart Sparks Criticism