And in July, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kiev and said the two had discussed Ukraine’s proposal for membership. For his part, Stoltenberg told the Ukrainian parliament that he believes Ukraine “has the right to choose its own security arrangements” pointing out that “last month, NATO welcomed Montenegro as the 29th member of our Alliance. This shows that NATO’s door remains open.” Current Issue View our current issue

Taken together, these new developments, which have been little noted by American media focused on the threat allegedly posed by Russian Facebook ads and Twitter bots, may well presage an even more dangerous phase of this new Cold War. Meantime, no one seems to be asking whether or not the stated rationale for a country like Sweden to join (because of the developments in Ukraine) makes any sense. Do the Russians really have designs on the Nordic and Baltic states?

There also seems to be little awareness that at one time there was put forth, by then–Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, an alternative, reasonable, and even, in the words of the British historian Richard Sakwa, “visionary concept of European transformation.” This concept, outlined by Gorbachev in a 1989 speech to the Council of Europe, was, in Sakwa’s telling, “a program for geopolitical and normative pluralism in post–Cold War Europe. Gorbachev argued eloquently and forcefully that different systems could coexist peacefully.”

But the West was playing a zero-sum game in Eastern Europe, and instead chose to expand the most powerful military alliance in history up to Russia’s western border, thereby deepening the division of Europe. This led, in due course, to the crisis in Ukraine.

The political scientist John Mearsheimer has written that NATO expansion was the “taproot of the Ukrainian crisis.” Writing in The New York Times in March 2014, Mearsheimer wrote that it was “Washington’s commitment to move Ukraine out of Moscow’s orbit and integrate it into the West” that drove the Russians to draw “a line in the sand.”

US policy-makers can’t say they weren’t warned.

All or most of what has come to pass was visible as early as the mid-to-late 1990s, when the Clinton administration first embarked on the policy. In June 1997, over 40 former diplomats, politicians, and area experts, including former senators Sam Nunn and Gary Hart, former ambassador to the USSR Jack Matlock, and former CIA director Stansfield Turner, wrote President Clinton expressing their concern over the policy.

They wrote, presciently, that within Russia the policy would “strengthen non-democratic opposition, undercut those who favor reform and cooperation with the West, [and] bring the Russians to question the entire post-Cold War settlement.” The policy would also, they correctly foresaw, “degrade NATO’s ability to carry out its primary mission and will involve U.S. security guarantees to countries with serious border and national minority problems, and unevenly developed systems of democratic government” (i.e., Georgia and Ukraine). For these reasons, the policy was “neither necessary nor desirable and that this ill-conceived policy can and should be put on hold.”

A year later, in May 1998, the scholar-diplomat George F. Kennan told New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman that he thought it was “the beginning of a new cold war.” “I think” said Kennan, that “the Russians will gradually react quite adversely and it will affect their policies…. It is a tragic mistake. There was no reason for this whatsoever. No one was threatening anybody else.”

As relations between the West and Russia continue to deteriorate, now is the time to rethink the failed policies of the past and begin to consider reasonable alternatives to yet another round of NATO expansion that would take into consideration the security concerns of all (and, yes, that includes Russia and Ukraine) who would belong to what Gorbachev once called “a common European home.”