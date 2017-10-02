CONTACT: Caitlin Graf, The Nation, press [at] thenation.com, 212-209-5400
New York, NY—October 2, 2017—Long a home to quality accountability journalism, The Nation broadens its horizons in this unprecedented political moment with OppArt, a new series of artistic dispatches from the front lines of resistance. Spearheaded by celebrated artists and illustrators Andrea Arroyo, Steve Brodner, and Peter Kuper, OppArt will showcase fresh content daily as a diverse set of artists take aim and draw. The first installation of the series,“Nuisance Flooding,” launched today.
Curated with a singularly progressive and political point-of-view, OppArt will convene international artists with a broad range of talents, from comics and illustrations to street graphics and fine art. Their work will confront and expose power, while sustaining a wry humor in turbulent political times. The series complements The Nation’s longstanding ComixNation print feature.
“A picture is worth a thousand words. Tried and trite, but true,” says editor and publisher Katrina vanden Heuvel. “Artists use their pens, their pencils, their brushes, and their ideas to cast a light on darkness and combat the forces that are driving us towards a precipice. Indeed, as Nobel Prize–winner and Nation editorial board member Toni Morrison once wrote in our pages: ‘This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear.… That is how civilizations heal. I know the world is bruised and bleeding, and though it is important not to ignore its pain, it is also critical to refuse to succumb to its malevolence. Like failure, chaos contains information that can lead to knowledge—even wisdom. Like art.’”