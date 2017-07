This week, we speak to Ameer Loggins, the lecture organizer for Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camps. Loggins traveled with Kaepernick for the quarterback’s summer trip to Ghana and Egypt and explains the significance of the trip. Ad Policy

We also talk about O.J.’s parole hearing, Michael Vick’s “Hairgate” comments, and much more!

Ameer Loggins

Blog | Twitter

Zirin

O.J.’s Parole: A Fitting End to the ‘Fifth Quarter’

Subscribe on iTunes, SoundCloud or wherever you get your podcasts for new episodes each Tuesday.