For years, more than 334,000 people in Nebraska, Utah, and Idaho have been locked out of Medicaid, the health insurance program for low-income Americans, by state leaders who refused to expand their programs under Obamacare. But in November, voters have a chance to change that. Measures to expand Medicaid are on the ballot in those three states, and also in Montana, where a temporary expansion passed in 2015 is about to expire.
If the measures succeed, “It will be an enormous leap forward in the health of working families in these states. By some measures it would be the single biggest leap forward since the original enactment of Medicaid,” said Luke Mayville, co-founder of Reclaim Idaho, the grassroots group that led the effort to put expansion on that state’s ballot.
The expansion of insurance coverage via Medicaid is one of the Affordable Care Act’s most obvious successes. While many states previously restricted Medicaid to the very poorest families, the ACA raised the threshold of eligibility for Medicaid to anyone making 138 percent of the federal poverty level, and provided billions of dollars to states to shoulder the bulk of the cost of doing so. More than 10 million people gained health insurance because of the expansion—millions who had a new chance of obtaining preventative care, addiction treatment, and life-saving procedures without bankrupting their families.
But in 2012 the Supreme Court ruled that states were not legally required to expand Medicaid. As of September 17 states, most of them under Republican leadership, still have not done so. That’s left some two million people in a coverage gap: they make too much to qualify for their states’ traditional Medicaid programs, but not enough to get insurance through Obamacare’s individual marketplace.
To circumvent the legislative roadblocks, health care advocates have turned to ballot measures. Last year Maine voters overwhelmingly passed an expansion initiative, though Governor Paul LePage has refused to implement it, sparking an ongoing legal battle. This year, after months-long grassroots efforts, similar measures are on the ballot in some of the country’s most conservative states—in Idaho and Nebraska, where Republican leaders have repeatedly resisted expansion; in Utah, where the Republican governor signed a “partial” expansion law but has not received approval from the Trump administration to implement it; and in Montana, where a temporary expansion is set to expire next year, potentially stripping insurance coverage from nearly 100,000 people.