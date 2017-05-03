The title stories of George Saunders’s first two collections of fiction, CivilWarLand in Bad Decline and Pastoralia, are both set on the grounds of historical-reenactment parks. As in the recent HBO drama Westworld, the features of the parks are gradually revealed from the perspective of the people working there. But while the employees in Westworld are automatons who begin to act like humans, in Saunders’s stories they are economically or physically disadvantaged humans who are treated like automatons.1 Ad Policy Lincoln in the Bardo By George Saunders Buy this book

In “Pastoralia,” for example, the narrator plays a caveman who is supposed to skin a goat every morning as part of a simulation that sprawls across several historical periods. Apprised of a new “austerity” program by upper management, he reports his partner in the cave, Janet, for her laziness, only to have his plan backfire: Janet is replaced by Linda, whose apparent intent to report him forces him to work harder and longer hours than ever, in a familiar variation on the theme of contemporary capitalism’s dehumanizing fetish for efficiency.2

“CivilWarLand in Bad Decline” speaks even more directly to our present moment. The narrator is a special assistant to the director (formerly the “Verisimilitude Inspector”) of a Civil War–battlefield park built on the site of a former plantation in the South. After a series of incidents involving gangs of teenagers desecrating park property, the narrator puts Sam, a new hire with a shady combat record in Vietnam, in charge of security. Sam stops the gangs, but he does so mostly by shooting them. Revenues begin to pick up. Then Sam hacks off the arm of a high-schooler caught stealing candy from the gift shop. Then he picks off a group of bird-watchers he mistakes for gang members. Eventually he turns his attention to the park’s other employees, including the special assistant, whom he guts with a hunting knife.3