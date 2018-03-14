Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday.

Televised debates by presidential candidates in the regions are a required part of the campaign. Viewers consider this practice to be totally pro forma. Being a participant in the debates as an official representative of Grigory Yavlinsky, I can’t disagree. The very format of the regional program—26 minutes for eight debaters—presupposes extremely brief answers to the moderator’s questions (social sphere, regional politics, arms race, and so on), precluding any discussion among the guests. And certainly the format allows no serious discussion of concepts or programs. Even on the federal level, the debates did not turn into a serious discussion about the country’s future. What the audience remembered was the intense scene—in the opinion of old hands, too intense not to be planned—when Ksenia Sobchak doused Vladimir Zhirinovsky with her glass of water in response to his rude remarks. “In the battle of recognized masters of showbiz, youth and quick wit won,” was the comment of a young blogger. Political appearances are showbiz, which has been clear in Russia for a long time. No one bothers to read the political programs, since the results are clear to most people already. Ad Policy

Everyone is waiting impatiently for the campaign to end. Managers and heads of corporations, so they can get on with work put off until March 18; hired propagandists and activists of Putin’s’ “national front,” to get their honestly earned money; and everyone else, to stop having to watch the boring television series “we’re better than everyone else and Putin is the very best of us.”

Everyone is infinitely tired. The honest businessmen and heads of companies are tired: They may privately support an “alternative” candidate and may even vote for one, but they understand that going against the mainstream today means exposing one’s work and collective to a blow. The propagandists are tired. Their voices and faces are no longer passionate; they seem to be repeating the old clichés. Even the hastily assembled film Sleepers-2 on NTV (about agents of influence of the evil “West,” the liberal intelligentsia) was boring. Many members of the opposition and civil-rights activists are tired—yes, they did manage to free the historian Yuri Dmitriev and install a monument to the victims of Stalinist repression and a memorial plaque for Boris Nemtsov, but their voices are not heard, and the surviving dissidents are elderly. The independent publishers and journalists in the regions are tired; their courage and professionalism helped them survive the unequal battle with state giants, preserve their dignity, and even bring some investigations to court, exposing corruption and acquitting the innocent, but they could not change the situation in the mass-media market or withstand the almost total control of the state: At the last meeting with the president in Kaliningrad, they were not given a chance to speak. The president himself is tired, everyone has noticed that.