President Obama picked a bizarre moment to make his farewell address, unwittingly of course. Hours before the president spoke, a Charleston jury sentenced white supremacist Dylann Roof to death for the June 2015 murder of the Emanuel Nine. Then CNN reported that intelligence officials told Obama and President-elect Donald Trump that while investigating Russian interference into the 2016 election, they learned Russian officials had compromising information on Trump. BuzzFeed added many unconfirmed details, some of them sexual. Ad Policy

The shocking news of the day shouted the dysfunction of the nation that elected Obama, the nation he tried to change, and the inadequately changed nation he is leaving behind. To observe that Obama’s election triggered the backlash that gave us both Dylann Roof and Donald Trump—and that his optimistic farewell address could not fully grapple with the threats they both represent—is not to blame Obama. The optimism of his speech was its own kind of resistance to Trump. But at moments, it felt surreal.

In Chicago, Obama, typically, took the high road. As First Lady Michelle Obama told us at the Democratic National Convention: "When they go low, we go high." (After Clinton lost, I reframed that: "When they go low, they go to the White House.") The president went still higher. It will likely wear well, as a farewell speech, but it felt discordant with all the disturbing the news of the day. It was like Obama was leaving a time capsule for Americans to dig up after the Trump debacle, to discover who we were and who we could be again. And maybe that's necessary. The stakes are higher now than ever.

In many ways, Obama delivered an update on his famous Rev. Wright speech, which helped make him president. But also, as I argued in my Obama legacy piece, that speech foreshadowed the racial and political gridlock of his presidency. Upon leaving, as upon arriving, he warned us:

If every economic issue is framed as a struggle between a hardworking white middle class and undeserving minorities, then workers of all shades will be left fighting for scraps while the wealthy withdraw further into their private enclaves. If we decline to invest in the children of immigrants, just because they don’t look like us, we diminish the prospects of our own children – because those brown kids will represent a larger share of America’s workforce. And our economy doesn’t have to be a zero-sum game. Last year, incomes rose for all races, all age groups, for men and for women.

He went on, admonishing first black people, then white people: