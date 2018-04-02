On a recent Tuesday afternoon, Aura Hernández drew a bath for her daughter in a makeshift bathroom tucked inside the boiler room of a Manhattan church. The water was warm, but the toddler still shivered as she stood inside her inflatable hot-pink tub. Hernández smiled at the girl, Camila Guadalupe, and chuckled. Ad Policy

“You know how it feels—the first time in a new place,” she said. “Everything is different. It’s an adjustment.” Sanctuary The Walls of this Church Are the Only Thing Standing Between Amanda Morales and Deportation Laura Gottesdiener, Malav Kanuga and Cinthya Santos Briones Once Upon a Time There Was a Girl Whose Mother Was About to Be Deported Dulce Carvajal More in this series

Indeed, everything was different, both for mother and daughter. One day earlier, the two of them had moved into the Fourth Universalist Society of New York, a 120-year-old English Gothic church across the street from Central Park. They had made the dramatic move in an attempt to find safety and to avoid Hernández’s scheduled deportation to Guatemala. Both were adjusting to the novelty of their new home: the cavernous sanctuary, with its soaring arches and an altar designed by Louis Comfort Tiffany; the family’s overheated bedroom, nestled into a corner of the church’s second floor; and, of course, the bathroom, with its newly renovated shower only feet from the church’s cast-iron boilers.

Hernández bent down to lather her daughter’s hair with shampoo, moving gently but efficiently so as to shorten her daughter’s discomfort. The 15-month-old’s pudgy legs wobbled, but she kept her balance. At last, Hernández wrapped the shivering girl in a towel and navigated the trek from the basement to the second floor. There, she placed Camila gently in her crib and, satisfied that the child was resting, settled herself onto her the couch and began to explain why she had decided to go to extreme lengths to fight her deportation.

When she first came to the United States, she recounted, one of the supervisory agents in a Customs and Border Protection station in Texas had sexually abused her. She said that he first coerced her by threatening to indefinitely detain her 9-year-old nephew, with whom she’d traveled, unless she followed him into a barren, private office. And then, he vowed that he’d find her if she ever revealed what transpired inside.

For many years, she said, the experience had traumatized her and kept her silent. But now, she was determined to speak out. She was adamant that the same system that had allowed her to be sexually abused while she was fleeing for her life would not now separate her from her children. She was adamant that it would not send her back to danger. And she was resolved, above all else, to demand justice for herself and for other women—particularly the young girl sleeping in a crib just a few feet away.

“I’m here,” she said, “because I’m never going to let anything like what happened to me happen to my daughter.”