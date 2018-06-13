Most Popular

In an interview with Latino USA, C. Cristina Mora, author of Making Hispanics — which recounts the history of how the term Hispanic/Latino was created and utilized in the United State — explained that prior to the creation of the term “Hispanic,” national identity was stronger and more salient among Mexicans and Puerto Ricans that lived in the United States. The National Council de La Raza, created in 1968, became one of the first groups to lobby for the creation of the term, which, according to Mora, brought “Puerto Ricans and Mexican Americans together to hammer out a Hispanic agenda.” Hispanic, however, referred to primarily those of Spanish speaking descent — Spaniards could be included in this term while Brazilians could not. In addition, Hispanic suggests a connection to Spain, or the colonizer, which some are uncomfortable with. Thalya, a Black Dominican I spoke with, noted that she did not identify with Hispanic “because I do not claim any link to Spain.” Growing up, my mother told me that Hispanic meant “his panic” or “he who sees us panics,” which quickly ended my identification with the term. Current Issue View our current issue

As “Hispanic” did not remedy these problems, another word was created: Latino/a. The term Latino came later, in 1997, according to Dr. Darío Fernandez-Morera, allowing the term to be used in the 2000 census. Latino/a gained prominence to largely name the descendants of Latin American origin within the United States. It was meant to be more culturally inclusive to non-Spanish speakers within Latin America, while also removing the colonial identifier of Hispanic. Therefore, it could include Haitians, Brazilians, Belizeans and more within the term. The term was modified into Latinx to be more inclusive of nonbinary individuals and has gained prominence within mainstream media over the last few years. Its origins can be traced back to the early 2000s.

But these terms still fail to include all the diverse groups of Latin American people. What is a Latino? What is Latino culture, or Latinidad? Is there one? In my experience, my national and regional identity have meant more to me than my ethnic identity as a Latina. I have found more commonalities with Dominicans and other Caribbean Latinos than I have with non-Caribbean Latinos. I am not alone with these feelings and identity crises. A lot of Latinxs, especially the children of immigrants or immigrants who grew up in the states, find themselves troubled by the US racial identifiers. Am I White? Am I Black? Am I Latino? Am I neither, or all three?

Hennessys Gill, a Black Latina of Central American descent, told me that her identity has evolved as she’s grown up. When she was younger, she said, she “couldn’t grasp how I was Latina but ‘looked’ Black.’” Veronica Santana, an ethnically mixed but racially White Latina of Mexican descent, also addressed this disconnect. She noted that she felt she could not identify with her Mexican side because of some disconnect she had with her Mexican family as well as her white-passing privilege and inability to speak Spanish.

Ideas of race and language as well as gender, sexuality, and other identifiers greatly affect how we identify. Thayla noted that, for her, this Pan-Latinx identity is “weakened due to people in Latin America and in the diaspora being marginalized by race, class, language, religion, sexuality, and gender identity” and that she questions “the utility of an identifier that is tied to a racist colonial legacy.” The myth of mestizaje, or mixedness, is one that many Latin American countries in addition to the United States have pushed to create a commonality among Latinos. However, the growing media presence of Afro-Latinos, from Cardi B to Amara La Negra, is slowly but surely pushing this idea away.

So then we are left with the question: What is the Latino? Are we as people holding on to an identity that truly has no real meaning in 2018? When I think of Latinidad, I can’t help but think of the stereotypical images of Latinos, which do not include me. So then what do we do? Do we just throw out the term and start anew? Do we default to the “race is a social construct” and none of these labels really work? We need to stop trying to use this term to create a broad statement about oppression as Latinxs because we are not affected by the same issues.

After all, an undocumented Central American from California faces different issues, such as risk of deportation, than a White-passing Cuban from Miami who can assimilate into the United States easier, just as a Black Dominican from New York faces her own issues, such as colorism. We need terms that can encapsulate this rich complexity.