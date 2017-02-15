The Navy SEAL raid on an Al Qaeda encampment in Yemen on January 29 was the first counterterrorism operation ordered by President Trump. The assault killed more than two dozen civilians (including nine children), missed its primary target, and left a Navy SEAL dead. Candidate Trump threatened to torture “radical Islamic terrorists,” kill their families, and carpet-bomb their bases. The difficulties with the Yemen operation point to the severe challenges that his administration will face in fulfilling the expectations raised during the 2016 campaign. Ad Policy

The Islamic State (ISIS or ISIL), which the Trump administration has pledged to annihilate, is arguably on its last legs in much of the Muslim world. A closer examination of just how it has been pushed back, however, reveals that it takes a global village to defeat ISIS. Unwelcome though the revelation may be to the ideologues in the White House, conservative Muslims are among our best allies against the violent and brutal radicals.

Since December 2015, moderate Libyans have formed a Government of National Accord and confronted ISIS, which early in 2015 took over the Mediterranean city of Sirte and grew to more than 6,000 fighters. Starting last May, Al-Bunyan al-Marsus, or the Firm Foundation, a coalition of militias supporting the GNA, fought a relentless and ultimately successful battle to take Sirte back. Fighter jets from the US Africa Command flew hundreds of bombing missions in support of the FF, in what must surely have been one of the US military’s more underreported battles in modern history. But here’s the kicker: Some of the FF militiamen are conservative Muslims. In particular, the Madkhali Salafis of Sirte, who’d been expelled by ISIS, took up arms and helped the FF liberate their city.

The Madkhalis follow a Saudi cleric who preaches a rigid fundamentalism yet urges his followers to avoid violence or engagement in politics. Any Madkhali who showed up at a US airport these days (assuming that Lib­yans aren’t banned again) would certainly be pulled aside for an intensive interview by immigration authorities, given their distinctive dress. But the Madkhalis—almost a caricature of what White House Rasputin Steve Bannon fears most in Islam—have been among the groups that destroyed a major ISIS base and scattered the terrorist remnants into the desert. They are part of the only effective armed force that the US- and UN-backed GNA has. Washington needs allies like these to defeat ISIS. (Sirte is less than 1,000 miles by road and ferry from Palermo in Europe.)

The victory at Sirte and the recovery by mainstream Libyan government forces of the country’s oil resources was President Obama’s last big foreign-policy triumph—an unheralded one in the media, especially in the right-wing press. It happened only after two years of sustained effort working through the United Nations to establish a Libyan government of national unity (however rickety) and find a pro-Tripoli military force to back with US air power.