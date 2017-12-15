Ready to Resist? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday.

Walter Shaub, the former director of the US Office of Government Ethics who now serves as a senior director focusing on ethics issues for the Campaign Legal Center, wants the Trump administration, its surrogates, and its allies to back off from what the center refers to as “their attempt to undermine the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller.” Ad Policy

Noting efforts by the president’s lawyer, Jay Sekulow, and others to “muddy the waters and impede Mueller’s investigation,” the center issued a statement Friday from Shaub, in which he said:

The coordinated effort by President Trump and his surrogates to discredit the Mueller investigation raises serious alarms. Rather than making themselves complicit in this assault on the rule of law, Members of Congress should send a clear message to the President that firing Mueller is a red line he must not cross.

Shaub is right about the red line. If Trump fires Mueller, as many now speculate is possible, the United States will find itself in a constitutional crisis—where the executive branch rejects scrutiny, checks and balances, and the rule of law in order to protect itself from accountability. The expert on government rights and wrongs is so concerned that—after a Trump-aligned member of the House, Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, appeared on CNN and announced: “I call on my Republican colleagues to join me in the firing of Bob Mueller”—Shaub wrote: “Make a plan folks. Be ready to take to the streets. This is an attack on our Republic.”

Taking it to the streets is always a good idea when the oligarchs and plutocrats spin out of control. That’s why the founding generation of the American experiment established First Amendment rights to assemble and to petition for the redress of grievances. But it is important, now, before a potential crisis becomes a real one, to signal what that reaction will be. The firing of “is a red line [Trump] must not cross.” —Walter Shaub Jr.

Citizens need to know what they will demand when they assemble and petition for the redress of grievances.

So what's the right demand? If a president attacks the Republic, there is one correct and necessary response: impeachment.