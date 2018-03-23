Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday. Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions every Tuesday.

There’s what Donald Trump does, and what Donald Trump says. Then, there’s what he says an hour later. Very often, none of these are in agreement with each other. This is the man that Democrats and Republicans have been trying to work out an immigration deal for DACA recipients with for the last seven months. Ad Policy

On Friday afternoon, all those competing impulses were on display again. President Trump signed the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill Congress managed to pass the night before after he threatened early Friday to veto it. Trump did make his displeasure known at the White House signing on Friday afternoon. “I say to Congress, I will never sign another bill like this again. I’m not going to do it again,” Trump said.

The spending bill will fund the federal government through to at least September, providing six months off from the regular will-they-or-won’t-they keep the lights on wrangling. The more than 2,000-page bill covered opioid treatment, disaster relief, and national security. It provides funding for the hiring of more than 300 new Customs and Border Patrol agents. But, the bill offered nothing for the 700,000 DACA recipients whose lives have been thrown into limbo after Trump canceled the program in September of last year. The spending resolution is widely seen as the last best chance to get something done on DACA.

“Nobody read it. It’s only hours old,” Trump said at the bill’s signing ceremony. Related Article For Trump, Cruelty Is the Point Julianne Hing

“DACA recipients have been treated extremely badly by the Democrats. We wanted to include them in the bill. Eight hundred thousand people, and actually it could even be more. The Democrats would not do it. They would not do it,” Trump added later.

But Trump’s only got cynical love for Dreamers, as DACA recipients are often called. Trump’s real criticisms of the bill are that while it offered $1.6 billion for building and repairing existing border fencing, it put nothing toward the $26 billion needed to fund the “big, beautiful” concrete border wall that has become the symbol of Trump’s immigration and border-security policy. Under the bill, some 92 miles of fencing will be replaced or built, but all of it must hew to existing border fencing models. None of the money will go toward building out any of the wall prototypes that Trump went to visit in California last week.