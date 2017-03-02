Article II, Section 4 of the Constitution of the United States announces that “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” Ad Policy

The attorney general of the United States is a civil officer of the United States. If he has lied under oath to the Senate, that act demands impeachment.

After news reports published Wednesday evening suggested that Sessions had lied to the Senate, there was demand that the attorney general recuse himself and resign. Sessions announced Thursday morning that he would recuse himself from any inquiry into Russian involvement with President Trump’s campaign if it’s “appropriate” to do so. But he did not actually recuse himself. And he did not even entertain the necessary discussion of resignation.

On the assumption that a lawless attorney general will not do the right thing, then impeachment is the right response.

Here’s where we are: The Washington Post has reported that during the 2016 presidential campaign, when Sessions was a close counselor and top surrogate for Donald Trump, he spoke twice with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

Sessions acknowledges the meetings now. But when he appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee as Trump’s nominee for attorney general in January, Senator Al Franken asked how he might handle revelations that individuals associated with the Trump campaign had communicated with the Russian government.

Sessions replied: “I’m not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”

This was not the only denial from Sessions. According to The Washington Post: