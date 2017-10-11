Want more independent journalism? Sign up for The Nation Daily.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue.

Subscribe now for as little as $2 a month!

Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is reader supported: Chip in $10 or more to help us continue to write about the issues that matter.

Fight Back! Sign up for Take Action Now and we’ll send you three meaningful actions you can each week.

Travel With The Nation Be the first to hear about Nation Travels destinations, and explore the world with kindred spirits.

Sign up for our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

While the White House rounds up and imprisons migrants, claiming deceptively that they “take jobs” from Americans, human rights advocates say that ICE’s private prison contractors are running a scheme that employs the same “aliens” as a captive workforce in federal detention centers. Ad Policy

How did immigrant jailers become immigrant bosses? Private prison companies claim to be benevolently keeping detainees busy with “voluntary” service, but detainees and rights advocates see this supposed volunteering as a byproduct of coercion.

According to the Project on Government Oversight’s (POGO) overview of complaints against ICE and its contractors over the past decade, the work imposed on incarcerated immigrants actually exploits a series of loopholes to deny them their entitled wages.

In one lawsuit filed against private prison contractor the GEO Group, several detainees at an Aurora, Colorado detention center accused the private security firm of illegally exploiting detainees “to clean, maintain, and operate” the 1,500-bed facility. The detainees sued for wage theft, claiming GEO paid them just $1 per day, and sometimes nothing at all, when they were ordered to clean their own housing “pods.”

Detainee Alejandro Hernandez Torres testified about daily labor at Aurora from 2012 to 2015, first doing “cleaning work” without pay, then getting promoted to a $1-a-day job cleaning and waxing the floors. Torres recalled, “the guards told us that if anyone didn’t do the work, they’d be put in segregation,” and he saw ten detainees placed in confinement for failing to “voluntarily” scrub their pods.

A recent class action lawsuit against a San Diego facility managed by the private contractor CoreCivic (formerly Corrections Corporation of America) described roughly 100 immigrants doing tasks like laundry and managing the commissary shop, for the standard dollar-per-day wage. They also allegedly worked “voluntarily” to clean their own pods without pay, under the threat of “severe mental pain and suffering,” inflicted through “solitary confinement” and “physical restraint.” Lawyers argued that this “voluntary” system violated federal and California human trafficking laws.