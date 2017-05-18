In the first 100 days that Donald Trump has been in office, arrests for immigration violations have increased 38 percent over to the same period in 2016, according to figures Immigration and Customs Enforcement released Wednesday. More than 41,000 people have been arrested. Ad Policy

His Muslim ban remains tied up in the courts, and judges have issued early setbacks to his attempts to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities, but this week’s announcement is robust proof that Donald Trump has indeed managed to translate his fiery anti-immigrant campaign rhetoric into an actual policy agenda targeting undocumented immigrants.

“ICE agents and officers have been given clear direction to focus on threats to public safety and national security, which has resulted in a substantial increase in the arrest of convicted criminal aliens,” ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan said in the statement. “However, when we encounter others who are in the country unlawfully, we will execute our sworn duty and enforce the law.”