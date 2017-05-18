In the first 100 days that Donald Trump has been in office, arrests for immigration violations have increased 38 percent over to the same period in 2016, according to figures Immigration and Customs Enforcement released Wednesday. More than 41,000 people have been arrested.
His Muslim ban remains tied up in the courts, and judges have issued early setbacks to his attempts to withhold federal funding from sanctuary cities, but this week’s announcement is robust proof that Donald Trump has indeed managed to translate his fiery anti-immigrant campaign rhetoric into an actual policy agenda targeting undocumented immigrants.
“ICE agents and officers have been given clear direction to focus on threats to public safety and national security, which has resulted in a substantial increase in the arrest of convicted criminal aliens,” ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan said in the statement. “However, when we encounter others who are in the country unlawfully, we will execute our sworn duty and enforce the law.”
That last sentence is key, and is the crux of how the Trump administration has pursued the expansion of its enforcement efforts. On January 25, after barely a week in office, Trump released an executive order laying out who among the nation’s 11 million undocumented immigrants would be prioritized for removal from the country. The short answer: just about everyone. While President Obama—who, it should be noted, deported a record-breaking 2.8 million people while in office—set a series of enforcement priorities ostensibly focusing on gang members and those who’d been convicted of the most serious offenses, President Trump obliterated them. Under his watch, any deportable person who had been convicted of a crime, or charged but not yet convicted of a crime, or who had even committed a “chargeable criminal offense,” would be “prioritize[d]” for removal. Those who’d ever committed fraud before a government agency—like using a fake Social Security Number to work, which is an often inescapable part of undocumented life—would also be prioritized. But the big whammy came at the end. The federal government now will pursue the removal of anyone who, “in the judgment of an immigration officer,” poses “a risk to public safety or national security.” In other words, anyone that any immigration official feels like. A memo written by Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly operationalized that mandate, authorizing immigration officers to round up anyone they encounter who is in the country without authorization.