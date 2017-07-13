Dear Liza, 1 Ad Policy

I’m a white New Yorker in her early 60s. I had to take a cab from Chelsea to the Upper West Side, and the driver was charming and helpful; we also had an engrossing conversation about his difficult working conditions. Then we reached my destination. As I was waiting for my change, a black woman—about 70, wearing an elegant gray coat and using a cane— approached the cab. The expression on the driver’s face changed from warmth to disgust. The woman put her head near his window and asked: “Can you take me? I’m from South Carolina and going to Harlem to do some shopping.” 2

“No, I have a passenger,” he said. 3

“Oh, no, I’m just getting out,” I told the woman. 4

“No! My meter is broken. The cab is out of service.” 5

“You can take her,” I said. “Would you like me to pay for her?” The driver didn’t say anything. I got out, helped the woman in, and watched them ride off. 6

So here are my questions: First, I didn’t get his name or number, but if I had, should I have reported him to the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC)? Second, “I’ll pay for her”? I had no idea I was going to say that until the words popped out of my mouth, but what was that? Obviously, she could pay for herself. Afterward, I wondered: Was that my way of saying, “I don’t know her, but I’m standing with her”? Or was I saying: “I’m white, I’ve got money and authority, and you have to do what I say”? 7

—Uncertain Upstander 8

Dear Uncertain,9