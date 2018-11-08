Pink light sears the marbled bar & the straw in my drink

is pastel. On wood-paneled walls, American Traditional paintings

of my goddesses. Kati texts me : all this gaslighting

today. I’m taking extra space, my bags all over

the butterscotch seats, & the only men around are behind

the bar, burning sage & lemon rinds for garnish, talking

about mangoes—their remedial qualities, the cost & palette &

current trend toward. I’m turning fuchsia, bottled up. Appropriate me

sideways, my bags are full & I’m nothing if not a product,

lush. Kati writes : like how I’m feeling isn’t legitimate enough. On the counter,

two artificial flames are a native woman’s breasts. Durga save me,

I’m liable to paint the borough white—that is,

in reminder—my wrists already smelling of tamarind

&; jasmine & not because it comes natural, but if I’m to invest

in anything, shouldn’t it be our first fruit, that ancient

juice, & shouldn’t it be to remedy—. I have to cherry-pick

my battles here, can’t argue against exotic existence, so I don’t

write : my mother holding a mango is more brown joy than this place will ever see.

Filaments fitted with paisleys glow & the tequila’s got this sweet

bite & I’m pissed at the walls, they just shutter out

light. Joy is fine, joy is pretty pink, but Kati would like to yell, after

all, isn’t dissent patriotic & anger a form of grief & I inhale the incense

the white bartender burns as if from a censer. My holy hour

has only just begun, yes, mangoes are astonishing, & women are worth

our own saving. I go about separating pulp