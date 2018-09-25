Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

Richard Nixon had a problem with a special prosecutor, Archibald Cox, who was doing too good a job of investigating the lawless cabal that surrounded the 36th president. But Nixon could not fire Cox. So on the evening of Saturday, October 20, 1973, Nixon ordered Attorney General Elliot Richardson to fire Cox. Richardson refused to do the deed and quit an administration that was spinning out of control as the Watergate scandal unfolded. Nixon then ordered the next-most-senior official in the Justice Department, Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus, to fire Cox. Ruckelshaus refused and stepped down. Finally, Nixon went low enough on the Justice Department’s management chart to find Solicitor General Robert Bork, who removed Cox. Ad Policy

That was a quick “Saturday Night Massacre.”

Forty-five years later, there is every reason to be concerned that Donald Trump, a president who seems more Nixonian than Nixon himself, may be plotting a plodding—but no less constitutionally corrosive—Saturday Night Massacre. After The New York Times published an explosive report that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein had perhaps entertained the idea of organizing an effort to remove the president—utilizing the 25th Amendment to the Constitution—there has been speculation that Trump will remove Rosenstein. That may not happen immediately, as the deputy attorney general has denied the report and scrambled to keep his job. But every time Rosenstein heads for the White House, as he will do again Thursday for a meeting with Trump, there is speculation about the possible removal of the man who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation into wrongdoing by the Trump campaign and a variety of related matters.

In a Justice Department where Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from decisions regarding the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, the removal of Rosenstein would almost certainly shift authority over the Mueller probe to an official who could fire the prosecutor and end an inquiry that the president decries as a partisan “witch hunt.” “If [Rosenstein] is fired it could look like it is a part of the obstruction of justice that continues,” explains former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. “It could look exactly like the ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ taking place over a protracted period of time.” “Congress must take-up its constitutional duty to provide a check to executive power—particularly when it seems such powers are in danger of being abused.” —Congressman Jerry Nadler