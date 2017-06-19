Middle America hasn’t always been a caricature, drawn as the crude opposite of the so-called “liberal coastal elite.” Before the 1960s, when newspaper columnist Joseph Kraft popularized the term “Middle America” with all its contemporary political baggage, the vast midsection of the country was defined more by geography and environment than politics—it was a place pulsing with farms and industries, fed by the arteries of the 1.2 million-square-mile Mississippi River Basin. This region’s working landscapes have never been much associated with the loftiest ideals of environmentalism. Though John Muir, the eccentric wanderer and father of the conservation movement, trekked along the Mississippi Valley in his youth, he was ultimately more focused on protecting unpopulated Western wilderness than in places that were plowed, fished, mined, or otherwise heavily worked by human hands. But arguably, the ranching, farming, and fishing landscapes of Middle America, and the people who manage them, play as important a role in America’s environmental health as wide-open wilderness does. As conversations about the divisions between the “coastal elites” and the “heartland” have become ever more politically charged, we’ve perhaps forgotten Middle America as a place—and the fundamental role that many of its residents play, growing our food, mining our minerals, and keeping watch over the some of the nation’s most important natural landscapes. Ad Policy Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman: Conservation Heroes of the American Heartland By Miriam Horn Buy this book

In Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman: Conservation Heroes of the American Heartland, Miriam Horn reminds us what Middle America looks like as a place, not an ideology. As Arlie Hochschild did for her bestseller Strangers in Their Own Land, Horn ventures away from her home in a coastal city (in this case, New York) to become acquainted with people whose lives are politically and culturally very different from her own. She visits a series of communities along the Mississippi Basin and profiles people who have a rare ability to stake out common ground on environmental issues with rivals, outsiders, and adversaries. The book is not an attempt at sociological or anthropological analysis. It’s a search for hope, and a kind of tribute to the people who work on the land or in the water. In a few long chapters, Horn profiles several minor characters and five major ones—a rancher in Montana, a farmer in Kansas, the head of a Mississippi River barge company, a commercial fisherman, and a shrimper, the latter two both from Louisiana—each leading a complex struggle to defend the working landscapes and waterways that provide their own livelihoods.

What she finds in each case challenges at least some of the recent narratives we’ve spun about Middle America.

Horn’s heroes are pragmatic conservationists. They are not anti-science, but they’re skeptical of the pro-environment claims of any interlopers who haven’t spent time on the landscape or of any proposed solutions they can’t apply to their own work. Several of Horn’s characters have specialized expertise that often rivals or surpasses the understanding of technical experts, regulators, and academics. She describes how a couple of Montana hunters convinced federal agencies to work with them to monitor grizzly bears and lynx, because the pair were far better than the scientists at following paw prints and scat, and how Gulf fisherman helped redesign regulations to better protect fish stocks. She also gives us characters like Justin Knopf, a Kansas wheat farmer, who handles complex computer and GPS systems to manage his fertilizers and pores over the research on insecticides and pollinators as diligently as a professor of agronomy.