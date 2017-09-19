Most Popular

Advocates say the initiative was rolled out with an upfront cost projection in order to realistically frame the debate. According to Julie Kashen, policy director with the advocacy group Make it Work, which campaigns for a national caregiving program, by broaching the spending question upfront, “this bill calls for a significant public investment in the core principles” of the plan: simultaneously tackling affordability, labor, and quality.

By contrast, the current childcare subsidy program for poor families, based on the atrophied federal welfare system, is quietly withering. Eroding funding has led to under-resourced programs that serve just 15 percent of eligible children; a growing majority of low-income parents strain to pay too much for daycare just to go out and work too hard for too little. Current Issue View our current issue

To break this painful cycle, the proposal lays out standards for both the workforce and program quality, requiring that providers adhere to research-based teaching methods and academic standards (which include barring expulsions and punitive tactics). On the workforce side, teachers would be entitled to a living wage, with some protections for collective bargaining and representation.

Daunting price tag aside, the plan banks on the universal appeal of having a streamlined nationwide subsidy system for comprehensive childcare. A long-overdue fair wage for early-childhood educators would help stabilize the workforce and combat high turnover rates, while ensuring a positive career path for teachers who are currently earning just about $10 an hour. Ensuring that every family has affordable care would help standardize quality across different communities in a diverse range of school-, community-, and home-based programs. Parents, especially working mothers, would have a reliable service that would enable them to work consistently full-time over the course of their child’s early years. And for the next generation, the plan would provide a comprehensive standard for early education to bring kids from toddler care to grade school, yielding educational and social benefits through adolescence and adulthood.

Women, immigrants, and people of color are over-represented in the preschool workforce, so they have a special stake in reform, particularly as many, ironically, can’t even afford adequate care for their own families.

The Fight for $15 movement has mobilized childcare workers around a national funding reform as a pathway to protecting and professionalizing the workforce. Connecticut-based childcare worker and Fight for $15 activist Ingrid Henlon, who says her wages as are so low she’s had to take on an extra job to scrape by, hailed the new bill: “Families cannot afford the care they need and child care teachers are struggling to afford the necessities for their own families…. By investing in child care, parents can get to work…and teachers can take care of their own families.”

Though tight-fisted conservatives now control Washington, both parties have seized on childcare as a moral and economic issue. Trump touted childcare as part of his campaign platform, and his daughter turned pseudo-feminist political adviser Ivanka has since continued campaigning for the administration’s bare-bones tax-credit plan for childcare subsidizes. Based on tax breaks targeted at affluent households, Ivanka’s plan would give an estimated two-thirds of its benefits to families earning more than $100,000—a group that already vastly outspends the poorest families on “child enrichment” activities. Critical economic analyses have shown that such a limited annual bonus would exclude the highest-need households and fail to provide the consistent financing needed to sustain parents in the long term.

Murray and Scott’s proposals, while requiring larger government outlays, provide a more detailed blueprint for rationalizing the cost of care while ensuring quality programs and teachers. And though the specific offsets are not spelled out in the legislation—presumably more taxes—Kashen says the guiding premise is “ensuring the resources are available to make high-quality childcare affordable and available,” in contrast to the hidden, and even more burdensome, costs strangling individual households today. Under the status quo, she observes, “now we are paying for child care. We are paying for child care with widening inequality.”

Years of skyrocketing fees and shrinking resources prove there’s no way to nurture our youngest citizens on the cheap. Families across the political and economic spectrum now realize that the only way to handle the challenge of raising the next generation is to start early.