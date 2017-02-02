Most Popular

With yesterday’s leak of a draft executive order that would effectively legalize a wide array of discrimination by private employers and institutions under a broad claim of “religious freedom,” and Trump’s announcement today that his administration seeks to “totally destroy” restrictions on religious organizations’ ability to engage in political activity, we can expect to see more pressure on both public and private health providers in the United States to curb comprehensive family-planning care and reproductive rights.

In fact, states have long used the strategy of starving providers of funding and imposing regulatory restrictions to curb abortion providers. State laws have forced clinics to provide biased anti-abortion “counseling” in order to deter abortion, have made clinics, as public spaces, more vulnerable to harassment from anti-abortion protesters, and in general done everything possible to make exercising the right to choose as miserable a process as possible. Vice President Mike Pence signed perverse legislation mandating “funerals” for aborted fetuses as governor of Indiana. Not only does this “death by regulation” approach lead to confusion and shame on the part of women choosing to terminate their pregnancies, it undermines the quality of health care overall by limiting access to comprehensive, accurate medical information.

On the national level, the Supreme Court's decision in the 2014 Hobby Lobby v. Burwell case allowed certain employers to deny their employees contraceptive funding under the Affordable Care Act under the banner of "religious freedom" (a position supported by Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch). With one or more Trump nominees, the stage is set for the Supreme Court to deal the final blow by overturning Roe v. Wade altogether.

Throwing Sex Workers Under the Bus

In another global campaign to spread “Christian values,” the US government’s long-standing “anti-prostitution pledge” restricts funding from going to any organizations that promote or support sex work. The oath forces organizations to choose between providing comprehensive services to their constituencies, or cutting back on certain services in order to get US funding. According to researchers, the policy, which has also withstood constitutional challenges in the United States, has led to the wholesale alienation of women and girls who are already facing intense marginalization and stigma within their communities by blocking their access to counseling, family planning services and reproductive healthcare. Advocates warn that in the long run such marginalization “can endanger the lives of sex workers, their clients, and their families.”

And for a nation that projects an image of itself as a leader in promoting gender equality, encouraging the criminalization of sex work and abortion merely impedes the most vulnerable women from achieving real social equity—a direct attack on democracy, public health, and human rights that runs counter to the principle of international aid.

Criminalizing Borders to Build a Carceral Fortress

It’s not just family-planning programs where the United States deploys its most inhumane policy experiments; the worst abuses of Washington’s hegemonic power have always taken place in international arenas before creeping inward.

The use of private detention facilities and military contractors in border enforcement and migration detention have been experimental sites for the most exploitative forms of prison profiteering. It was, after all, the expansion of immigration detention that helped revive the private prison industry across the country, after the traditional prison industry’s profits plateaued after decades of mining black communities to fill its facilities.

Trump is now inaugurating a full-scale revival of both immigrant and non-immigrant detention with promises for more prison privatization across the prison-industrial complex. During his campaign he argued, against all evidence, that prisons are better off run by big business: “With prisons I do think we can do a lot of privatizations and private prisons. It seems to work a lot better.”

Following his election, the notorious prison privateer Corrections Corporation of America, which has racked up a stunning record of abuse scandals in recent years, saw its stock prices rise more than 40 percent.

This time, the expected onslaught of prison privatization will hit America citizens as well, as Trump promises a zero-tolerance, scorched-earth policy of crime fighting redolent of the worst excesses of the 1990s War on Drugs. (Meanwhile, in another bleak parallel between domestic and international policy the drug war could soon be revived and re-exported south of the border, with Trump threatening to send troops to target “bad hombres” in Mexico.)

Antagonizing the World

One of the most obvious attacks on international human rights—with severe implications for US citizens—can be seen in Trump’s antagonism against the United Nations, the Paris Climate deal, and other basic international legal frameworks. If the global climate collapses, guess what: For all its exceptionalism, the United States is still part of the planet Earth.

In all of these cases, the United States has suppressed the rights of seemingly distant communities before trying to normalize that oppression at home. The communities most vulnerable to these domestic crackdowns will be women, people of color, and migrants. Fighting Trump at home and abroad, requires confronting the intersecting oppressions that make empire possible.

Trump—who has somehow branded himself as a foe of globalization—seems bent on using the rest of the world as laboratory for oppression back home, undermining women’s rights in the Global South, shuttering the border, and incrementally shredding the Bill of Rights in our communities. It’s a nationalism of exclusion, in a country increasingly unrecognizable to its own citizenry.