“Fossil fuels are going to become the name of the game. We’re going to see an agenda that is opening up as much of the public lands for fossil-fuel extraction—oil and gas drilling, coal mining—as quickly as possible,” predicted Sharon Buccino, director of the land and wildlife program at the Natural Resources Defense Council. Buccino is also concerned that the Trump administration will try to cut citizens out of the decision-making process for public-land management, which is required now under the National Environmental Protection Act. “The biggest threat is to how decisions about our public lands are managed. The public say in that process is very much at risk,” Buccino said.

Though the energy industry and Republicans have complained about a lack of access under Obama, they’ve hardly been locked out. The Obama administration did halt some drilling proposals—in Colorado’s Thompson Divide, for example, and in the Bears–Two Medicine area of Montana—but as of 2015 the leases it auctioned off for drilling encompassed 15 million acres of public land and 21 million acres of ocean. Oil production on public lands increased under President Obama overall, albeit not nearly as much as it did on privately owned property.

“The fact is that there are a lot of our public lands that are open for development,” said Chase Huntley, director of the climate and energy program at the Wilderness Society. According to an analysis by that group, 90 percent of Bureau of Land Management lands are already open to oil and gas leasing. “We continue to believe the problem right now is an excess of permits, not a lack of access to our public lands,” Huntley said.

While the Trump administration can make a few changes to public-land management quickly, others would take time and cooperation from Congress. Republicans have already expressed some interested in weakening the Antiquities Act, a 1906 law that allows the president to protect areas of historic or scientific significance, and in rolling back new BLM rules intended to reduce methane leaks and intentional flaring by oil and gas operators on public land.

Ultimately, an attempt to more thoroughly pillage public lands may run up against several challenges. One is the economy. Even before the Obama administration put a hold on the coal-leasing program, companies had started to walk away from tracts of federal land they’d pursued because coal simply wasn’t profitable enough. Low oil and gas prices could similarly blunt the effect of opening up new areas for drilling. Automation in the timber industry means that cutting more trees won’t necessarily boost employment. “It’s a cruel fiction to suggest to local communities that markets are going to be found for energy resources when domestic and global markets are increasingly turning away from some of our traditional fuels, and quickly turning toward cleaner energy alternatives,” said Huntley. All gifts matched, dollar-for-dollar, until 12/31. Support fearless, independent journalism. Donate Today!

Trump administration officials may also discover that it’s difficult, legally, to roll back existing rules and land-management plans, said Mark Squillace, an expert on natural-resources law at the University of Colorado Law School. History suggests as much: James Watt, the sagebrush rebel who headed the Interior Department under Ronald Reagan in the early 1980s, found his agenda—“mine more, drill more, cut more timber”—snarled in lawsuits. The administration of George W. Bush also pushed to expand energy production on public lands, prompting the BLM to triple the number of drilling permits it approved. But the pace was too quick for the BLM to keep up with its oversight responsibilities, making the agency vulnerable to administrative protests and lawsuits. And it provoked a backlash from Western landowners.

“It takes time to move a big government agency like the Interior Department in a different direction,” said Squillace, who worked at the agency during the Carter-Reagan transition. “You can’t just come in and immediately change policy just because you may have some disagreements with the current policy. Most of those policies are set by regulations, there’s a lengthy process for changing them, and if new officials come in and try to change things too quickly or without following all of the procedures required by the law, those rules will be challenged.”

It’s not clear whether schemes to transfer public land to local control—as advocated by the Bundy family—will gain momentum under Trump. Some Republicans are hopeful: Just a week after the election, the House Natural Resource Committee held a hearing on two bills that would hand over some control of federal land to the states. But Trump and Zinke both have expressed skepticism. “I don’t like the idea because I want to keep the lands great, and you don’t know what the state is going to do,” Trump told Field & Stream. Zinke, who has close to outdoor recreation groups that generally support the preservation of public lands, has advocated against land-transfer proposals in the past.

It’s hard to imagine Trump sending drilling rigs to Yellowstone; the landscape is too iconic, backlash too certain. It’s the lesser known, little-visited public lands that are most at risk for becoming sacrifice zones for fossil-fuel development. The math of the global carbon budget is clear: That’s something none of us can afford.