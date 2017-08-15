Most Popular

Hopefully, police commanders will learn from these recent failures to develop more effective forms of policing that maintain the right to protest, while enhancing public safety. But in the end the outbreak of political violence is a political problem that must be solved through political processes. Policing, no matter how nuanced or sophisticated, can accomplish only so much. When two groups are committed to fighting with each other and the channels of normal politics have broken down, then street fighting becomes more likely and more difficult to manage. It is clear that President Donald Trump and his strategist Steve Bannon have embraced these hate groups and stoked their politics of white resentment. As long as that political reality goes unaddressed, police will be confronted by violent protests.

We should also take no comfort from the recent announcement that the FBI would be investigating the events in Charlottesville. The FBI, especially under the current leadership at the White House and Department of Justice, has shown little interest in dealing with threats from white-supremacist, ultra-nationalist, and neo-Nazi groupings. The Southern Poverty Law Center has spent years documenting the dangers posed by these groups, only to receive yawns from federal officials. Just this February the center warned that the Trump administration was excluding white-supremacist groups from further scrutiny as potential “domestic terrorists.” Historically, the FBI has been almost exclusively interested in the transgressions of left-wing groupings. While some investigations of extremist right-wing organizations have occurred in the past, they have rarely resulted in meaningful prosecutions. In contrast, writers like Frank Donner and Tim Weiner have documented decades of far-reaching surveillance and attacks against left-wing groups—this despite the fact that such right-wing groups are tied to the majority of acts of political violence and terrorism in America. If anything, we should expect such an investigation to lead to the harassment of anti-fascist and Black Lives Matter groups, who should be prepared to resist such repression.