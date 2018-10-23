This week we speak to economist Andy Schwarz about his Deadspin article “The NCAA Is Gaslighting You.” Schwarz’s piece looks at case in Oakland as well as the ongoing FBI case. We also talk about the Historical Basketball League, a potential college athletic alternative to the NCAA. Ad Policy

We also have Choice Words about how sports could look in a different, more just world. Plus, we have Just Stand Up and Just Sit Down awards to a high-school football team in Maryland and Charles Johnson, principal owner of the San Francisco Giants, a brand-new Kaepernick Watch, and more!

Andy Schwarz

Twitter: @andyhre

The NCAA Is Gaslighting You

The Historical Basketball League