“The TOPA law has proved to provide people with a lot of protection over time,” says Amanda Huron, an assistant professor at the University of the District of Columbia, who has extensively studied TOPA and co-ops in the city. “And the landlords hate it; I mean, they hate it.” Current Issue View our current issue

TOPA emerged out of the early-1970’s civil rights movement and the fight for home rule in Washington, DC, and it gives tenants the opportunity to purchase their housing accommodations when a landlord wants to sell. Tenants, in other words, have a legal right to be first in line to buy the building in which they live. The law, says Huron, is the only one of its kind in any major city in the United States, though some counties and municipalities in Maryland have less expansive versions of the measure on the books.

“Every single tenant in this city has a right” to use TOPA, Huron adds. “It really hampers landlords’ ability to dispose of their property as they see fit. And it works.”

The law works, in large part, because tenants can access enough resources to make full use of it. For decades, Washington, DC has operated a “housing production trust fund” that both finances the development of affordable housing in the city and makes loans to tenants who are trying to purchase their buildings and turn them into co-ops. While the fund has had a tumultuous life, including a stint during the Great Recession when its funding plummeted by 80 percent over three years, it has lately experienced something of a revival. Thanks to political pressure from affordable-housing advocates and developers, the city has in recent years allocated $100 million annually to the trust fund, an enormous sum that helps finance tenants who want to take control of their buildings.

“There aren’t many trust funds around the country that are as big as ours,” says Elizabeth Falcon, a former organizer with the ongoing local Homes for All campaign, which pressed the city government to fully restore the trust fund after the recession. “And having both TOPA and the trust fund together means tenants really get to decide what happens with their homes.”

In total, TOPA and the housing production trust fund have together led to the formation of 137 limited equity co-ops comprising 4,278 units across the city, according to Huron. Residents of limited equity co-ops, which preserve affordability by strictly limiting the resale value of their units, tend to pay substantially less than most renters do. Indeed, Huron says monthly fees for DC’s limited equity co-ops are roughly half the average rent in the city.

Consider the case of the building in Logan Circle where Salazar lives. Residents there received a low-interest, thirty-year $9.7 million loan from the city’s housing production trust fund to purchase the property. And because they now own the place, they have managed to avoid watching their rent skyrocket like the rest of the neighborhood. Salazar says a one-bedroom apartment in her building costs roughly $1,300 a month in fees while tenants in rent-controlled apartments just down the street pay more than $2,200 a month for the same amount of space.

“I think our neighborhood was the fastest-gentrifying mile in the country at one point,” says Salazar. “What used to be the bodega, where you could buy cheap food, is now an art gallery. Everything that was here before is gone altogether and has been replaced by new shiny things.” Everything, that is, except the residents in her building, who have happily stayed put.

Tenants' rights organizers in Washington have long recognized the part that co-ops play in combatting the loss of affordable housing and the concomitant gentrification. Cecilia Behgam is an organizer with the Latino Economic Development Center (LECD), a non-profit that primarily organizes among low- and moderate-income Latinos, and she says her group regularly identifies tenants in the city that are going through the TOPA process in order to support and encourage their efforts.

“We get a list every week” of buildings that have received TOPA notices from their landlords, she says. “So, we go out to these buildings and see if they want to organize, and if they do want to organize we provide information and technical assistance.”

The Phoenix Cooperative, a 15-unit complex in the city’s northwest quadrant, is one of the buildings that has benefitted from LECD’s attention. James Washington, a long-time DC resident who works in building security, is the president of the co-op association, and he says that, when the mostly working-class residents in the complex heard their landlord wanted to sell, they decided to try to buy the property. They organized a series of meetings with LECD and a team of lawyers from Georgetown University, who told them their rights and explained their options to them. Washington says the association applied to the housing production trust fund and came away with a $1.2 million low-interest loan. In August, the residents officially closed on the building for approximately $1 million, forming a limited equity co-op in good standing.

“If we had just moved out, we would have ended up paying a lot more, but now we get to choose our neighbors, we get to set our own rules, and we’re in control of our living conditions,” says Washington, whose monthly co-op fees are less than a thousand dollars. “I am loving it,” he adds. “It is a great way to own a piece of the city.”