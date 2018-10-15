Independent news is more important than ever. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up to get the best of The Nation in your inbox every weekday.

Over the past two years, data-privacy concerns, growing economic inequality, and the outsize market power of behemoths like Facebook, Google, Apple, and Uber—to say nothing of Russian espionage or the proliferation of online hate speech—have cost Silicon Valley’s entrepreneurial class its most powerful political asset: the myth that what’s good for tech is good for everyone. Ad Policy

Indeed, contrary to the popular perception of technology entrepreneurs as obsessive tinkerers above the fray (at least, until they are called to testify before Congress), they have been politically active since the earliest days of the microelectronics industry. Their politics have arguably had as disruptive an impact on the economy as their technologies.

Since the late 1970s, Silicon Valley has grown rich, in part, because its standard-bearers envisioned a tax regime that favored capital gains over ordinary income and, with the help of conservative political allies, willed that system into being with landmark acts of federal legislation. As a member of the tech community, I am concerned about how our industry has helped destabilize the balance between democracy and capitalism, something American society took for granted during the second half of the 20th century, and catalyze today’s populist backlash.

Silicon Valley’s current troubles notwithstanding, technology entrepreneurs have been more accustomed to harnessing the prevailing winds than being buffeted by them. Pragmatism is the cornerstone of their political tradition. In the 1950s and early ’60s, when the Department of Defense began using their transistors and microchips to give American weapons an edge in the arms race with the Soviet Union, they vigorously lobbied for military contracts while presenting themselves, shrewdly, as patriotic instruments in the Cold War struggle. They were proud to be the nouveau riche of the government funded Space Age.

Attitudes shifted in the 1960s, however, when the Department of Defense squeezed their profits by streamlining its procurement policies. Silicon Valley dubbed this episode the “McNamara Depression,” a pejorative reference to then Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara, and scrambled to find civilian applications for their technologies in order to wean themselves off their dependence on government spending.

Over the next decade, they encountered the state less as a consumer and more as a regulator: They resisted the government’s prohibition on the sale of commercial microelectronics, some of which had dual-use military applications, to Eastern Bloc countries; lobbied against plans to cancel a tax exemption that allowed them to export components to low-wage countries for assembly and then import them back to the United States on a tax-free basis; and advocated for an exemption to fuel rationing during the Arab oil embargo.