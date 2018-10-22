Ready to fight back? Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week. You will receive occasional promotional offers for programs that support The Nation’s journalism. You can read our Privacy Policy here. Sign up for Take Action Now and get three actions in your inbox every week.

On the eve of the 2000 presidential election, Rebecca Traister, then a reporter with The New York Observer, had a run-in with Harvey Weinstein. After weeks of unsuccessfully trying to reach him for an article she was doing, she managed to track him down at a party he was hosting. But after she approached him with her questions, Weinstein erupted in a rage, stabbing a finger into her chest, calling her a “cunt” and a “bitch.” When Traister’s Observer colleague Andrew Goldman, who was standing by with a tape recorder, intervened, Weinstein shoved him down a set of stairs, causing the tape recorder to fly out of his hand and hit a female attendee in the head, then dragged him out of the party in a headlock. Ad Policy

In its account of the incident, the New York Post dismissed Traister and Goldman as “pushy reporters,” while The New York Times quoted a Miramax official saying that Traister’s line of questioning “really wasn’t appropriate” and had made Weinstein “upset.” Simply by doing her job, Traister became the aggressor, and Weinstein’s furious response, like so many acts committed by powerful men, was treated as something different from what it truly was: an act of violence.

Now a writer at large for New York magazine, Traister is all too aware that this has long been the way of the world. But she also knows that it shouldn’t be and doesn’t have to be. In her new book, Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger, Traister presents an account of the role that anger plays in feminist, progressive, and reactionary politics. Her subjects include the Declaration of Sentiments recited at Seneca Falls in 1848, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, Shirley Chisholm’s 1972 presidential candidacy and the Democratic National Convention that year, both of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaigns, the #MeToo movement, and the many women doing their part to change the politics of our time, including Barbara Lee, Maxine Waters, Alicia Garza, Moira Donegan, Emma Gonzalez, as well as those women running for office—and winning—in recent primaries.

By centering her argument on women’s anger—an issue largely omitted from the narrative of women’s social history—Traister situates it as the primary force for change over more than a century and a half of feminist movements. And she leaves us with an answer to a fundamental problem: that in the United States, “we have never been taught how noncompliant, insistent, furious women have shaped our history and our present, our activism and our art. We should be.”

Leah Rosenzweig: I was reading a personal essay you wrote for Salon in 2004, a piece called “Girlfriends Are the New Husbands,” which is so radically different from your writing now but was also considerably feminist for what was happening at the time. How do you think the landscape for feminist writing has changed over the past 15 to 20 years?