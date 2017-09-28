Most Popular

I put in a call to Smith to see if he was planning to apologize to NOAA and/or everyone else he misled by relying on this now-discredited article. Thea McDonald, the communications director for Smith’s committee, e-mailed to explain: “The facts of the committee’s investigation, which began more than a year before the Daily Mail article was published, remain unchanged.” She added that “At no point in its investigation did the committee rely on Mr. Rose’s characterization of Dr. Bates’ concerns.” She also complained that NOAA continues to ignore the subpoenas that the committee has sent to its scientists—a tactic The Washington Post editorial board has called a “climate-change witch hunt.”

This crusade against NOAA is consistent with Smith’s opposition to funding studies that look into the dangers of lead and asbestos exposure, as well as his bills designed to prevent the Environmental Protection Agency from taking advantage of public-health research and to invite industry hacks to replace qualified scholars on scientific boards. Surprise, surprise—that legislation passed the House this past spring. And look: Smith turns out to have received $700,000 from the oil and gas industry since 1989. Here’s another shocker: Smith has no background in science; he has a law degree and was an undergraduate major in American studies. He’s also a Christian Scientist whose first wife passed away after refusing medical treatment, according to the writer Sidney Blumenthal.

At some point in reading the above, sane readers probably started asking themselves—as they’ve been forced to do since about 1978—how the world’s most powerful nation could allow itself to be led by such people. That requires a longer answer than I can provide here. But another question I had was: What is this Independent Press Standards Organisation, and can we please have one here? The first answer is that the IPSO was set up in 2014, after the organization that preceded it, the Press Complaints Commission, failed to take any meaningful action against Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World for its phone-hacking scandal. Related Article The World of Cable News Is Trump’s Reality Eric Alterman

And the answer to whether we can have one here is “no.” Murdoch gets away with pretty much everything here, because journalists in the United States are allergic to anything that smacks of official oversight, and because our media corporations are more powerful than our government. Just look at Fox News’s ridiculous lies about the still-unsolved murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich. Sean Hannity and the lunatics on Fox & Friends—which doubles as the only “intelligence” agency trusted by Donald Trump—mercilessly milked this young man’s tragic death to advance a conspiracy theory in a desperate attempt to clear Russian hackers, WikiLeaks, and, of course, the Trump campaign. Fox News was compelled to retract, but, unlike the Daily Mail, it has remained mum about what exactly it got wrong and why. There have been no apparent consequences for those who promoted the lies, nor has anyone apologized. And yet today, politicians and members of the media both treat Fox as a legitimate news organization. Murdoch’s minions get away with a slightly less egregious version of this behavior all the time—along with sexually harassing and even allegedly raping female guests and employees without repercussion. In the United States, we have lawsuits instead, which have revealed what we know so far about the massive moral and intellectual corruption at the heart of the Murdoch empire. But lawsuits also threaten the ability of our media to speak out on such malfeasance—at least when it’s carried out by people wealthy enough to sue.