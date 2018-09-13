As world leaders (except for Trump) gather in San Francisco this week for the Global Climate Action Summit, Bill McKibben comments on California’s new law mandating 100 percent clean electricity by 2045—and on the next task: keeping oil and gas in the ground. Ad Policy

Also: Should Democratic strategy focus on winning the votes of moderate Republicans? Steve Phillips points to one key factor: there aren’t that many of them. Steve is the author of the New York Times best seller, Brown Is the New White: How a Demographic Revolution Has Created a New American Majority.

Plus: the inequality industry: Atossa Araxia Abrahamian examines the new focus on inequality at the IMF, the Ford Foundation, and other elite institutions, and argues that there’s a big political difference between seeking to reduce inequality, and fighting for a world of equality.