This week, we talk to the founder of Eradicating Offensive Native Mascotry, Jacqueline Keeler, and discuss the recent Supreme Court case that has Washington football-team owner Daniel Snyder celebrating. Ad Policy

Don’t miss the powerful Choice Words about Philando Castile, Colin Kaepernick, and the lost wisdom of Roger Goodell’s father.

We also have a very special Just Stand Up award to a group of NFL players supporting socially conscious middle-school kids who took part in a protest earlier this year.

And a question for Phil Jackson: Are you deliberately trying to destroy the New York Knicks? All that and more on this week’s show!

Jacqueline Keeler, Founder of Eradicating Offensive Native Mascotry & Creator of #NotYourMascot

