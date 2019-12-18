<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Ad Policy

“The President is the smoking gun,” declared Representative Pramila Jayapal as she explained on Wednesday why she would vote to impeach President Donald Trump. Jayapal, the cochair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and a key member of the House Judiciary Committee, laid out her argument for impeachment on the day House members are set to vote to make Trump only the third president in American history to be impeached. The Nation is live-streaming the House debate and the vote on this historic day in support of the cause of constitutional governance.

—John Nichols

Two Articles of Impeachment Against President Donald Trump