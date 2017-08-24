Who is he?
Allied with the Koch brothers and big oil, Pruitt organized opposition to environmental regulations as Oklahoma’s attorney general. Naturally, he was Trump’s choice to head the EPA, where he immediately announced that he did not believe carbon pollution was a major cause of climate change.1
Why is he dangerous?
Pruitt is a man on a mission, and he has the political connections to advance it. Closely tied to the industries that have turned the Republican Party into a vehicle for climate-change denial, Pruitt’s appointment satisfies key GOP donors. He’ll have maximum support from the White House and Congress as he disembowels environmental protections.2
What’s his weakness?
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell had to pull out all the stops to get Pruitt confirmed, as the Center for Media and Democracy had just forced the release of documents that confirmed his alliances with climate-change denialists. He’s also plagued by lawsuits and investigations because, as Senator Sheldon Whitehouse says, “This guy ran his own dark-money operation.”3
Stephen Miller
He Who Will Not Be Questioned
Who is he?
More Bannon than the just-fired Steve Bannon, Miller joined the far right in high school, agitating against diversity initiatives. A former aide to Jeff Sessions, Miller helped write Trump’s incendiary inaugural speech. He shocked the nation when he said on TV that “the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.”4
Why is he dangerous?
A rabid supporter of anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim initiatives, including the travel ban, Miller was hailed by a prominent white supremacist as someone in the administration who has “a clearer understanding of race.” He knows how to stay in Trump’s good graces; after Miller scared America with his bizarre TV appearance, Trump tweeted: “Great job!”5
What’s his weakness?
Miller pushes Trump to extremes and reinforces the president’s worst instincts. He is also dismissive and disrespectful toward mainstream conservatives. With Bannon’s ouster, Miller’s position has become more precarious.6