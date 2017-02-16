In her book Double Character: Slavery and Mastery in the Antebellum Southern Courtroom, legal historian Ariela Gross writes that in the old Deep South, a male citizen’s honor depended on public confirmation, unlike “the inward-looking piety of the Puritan tradition,” which located conscience and guilt in a “private sense of good and evil.” I couldn’t help thinking of that ethic when Elizabeth Warren was silenced on the floor of the US Senate during Jeff Sessions’s confirmation hearing after she called into question his fitness to serve as head of the Justice Department and as attorney general of the United States. Ad Policy

“You stated that a sitting senator is a disgrace to the Department of Justice,” said Republican Senator Steve Daines of Montana, rising to defend the honor of Donald Trump’s nominee.

Warren persisted: “I’m simply reading what [Coretta Scott King] wrote about what the nomination of Sessions to be a federal-court judge meant, and what it would mean in history, for her.” The 1986 letter by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s widow asserted that Sessions “lacks the temperament, fairness and judgment to be a federal judge,” and accused him of pursuing, in his days as a prosecutor in Alabama, a “shabby” voter-fraud case against African-­American activists.

Warren was then formally silenced under Rule XIX of the Senate’s code of decorum, which had not been invoked in perhaps a century. It reads: “No Senator in debate shall, directly or indirectly, by any form of words impute to another Senator or to other Senators any conduct or motive unworthy or unbecoming a Senator.”

As a purely technical matter, the lawyer in me would wish to point out that Senator Warren’s reading of Mrs. King’s remarks didn’t have anything to do with Jeff Sessions’s behavior as a senator, but specifically concerned his fitness to serve either on the federal judiciary or as US attorney general. In particular, attorneys general represent all of the people of the United States in criminal and civil cases. They construe all agency laws, functions, and regulations. They’re in charge of federal prisons; they supervise the activities of US marshals; they oversee the enforcement of civil-rights laws; and they advise the president on the limits of these laws. The accusations relating to Sessions’s history of prosecutorial misconduct, racial stereotyping, and voter suppression would seem germane to his ability to enforce the nation’s laws impartially.