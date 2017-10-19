My father changed

his name to Henry

and became King

of white people.

He pulled my spine

from my back

to prove he commanded

the holy sword.

Holy bone.

The half-corpse

of his firstborn.

I moved

as he willed. I danced.

I prostrated

myself at his feet

and said Lord.

And father. Holy

father. I rose

when he introduced

me to his partner,

an old white man

who reads books

about Buddhism.

This was the first step

towards enlightenment:

find a Vietnamese man

who has left one

body for another.

The new body a grail

for a gay immigrant

father. I am just a reminder

of the old ways. The boat

people didn’t answer

the ocean’s song

when they rowed. The ones

who did went under.

All of them leaving

behind a world

I will never understand.

This is what I mean

when I say I am spineless.

When I said my father

took it from me, I meant

to say God exists,

and he is my father,

life-bringer, holy

immigrant. My body now

my own forever.